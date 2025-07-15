Warriors Sign Trefny to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
July 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that Jan Trefny has signed a WHL scholarship and development agreement with the organization.Trefny (5'10", 168lbs) was drafted in the 65th overall at the 2025 CHL Import Draft earlier this month.
The product of Zatec, Czechia spent last season playing with HC Litvinov Chemopetrol Jr. B U17. Through 29 games with the club, Trefny tallied 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points as well as 61 penalty minutes. Trefny led the team in goals and ranked second in team scoring.
In six games with HC Litvinov's U20 team, Trefny registered two goals and three assists for five points.
Trefny also represented Czechia at the U17 World Hockey Challenge where he notched an assist through four games.
