Trefny, Czechia Split Two Game Series against Switzerland Ahead of Hlinka Gretzky Cup

July 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

DAVOS, SUI. - Final preparations are underway for Jan Trefny and U18 Team Czechia ahead of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

Trefny potted a late third period goal during Czechia's Saturday loss to Switzerland.

Trefny and Czechia rebounded on Sunday to come out with an overtime win over Switzerland.

After being selected 65th overall at the CHL Import Draft, Trefny signed with the Warriors on July 15th. Through 29 games last season with HC Litvinov Chemopetrol Jr. B U17, Trefny registered 20 goals and 15 assists for 25 points.

Representing Czechia at the 2024 U17 World Hockey Challenge, Trefny registered an assist through four games played.

The final roster for Team Czechia will compete against Finland, Switzerland, and Canada in Group A of the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup from August 11 - 16.







