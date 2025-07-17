Williams Named to Hockey Canada's U17 Development Camp Roster

July 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Cohen Williams has been named to Team Canada's development camp roster ahead of Hockey Canada's U17 selection camp from July 19 - 23.

Williams, a product of Cawston, British Columbia was selected 40th overall by the Warriors at the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Last season, Williams represented British Columbia at the U16 WHL Cup. He appeared in five games, registering one goal and two assists for three points.

Through 29 games with the Okanagan Hockey Academy U18 team last season, Williams tallied four goals and 23 assists for 27 points.

Williams made his WHL debut last season on February 14, 2025.

The players named to the final U17 roster will represent Canada at the U17 World Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia from October 31 - November 8.







