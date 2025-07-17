Hitmen Announce Regular Season Schedule

July 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have announced their 2025-26 Western Hockey League regular season schedule. Calgary will launch their campaign with a home-and-home series against the Lethbridge Hurricanes, starting on Friday, September 19 at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The set then shifts to Calgary as the Hitmen host their home opener the following night on Saturday, September 20 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MT.

Calgary's season opens with the 2025 Training Camp taking place in late August followed by five pre-season games in September. Calgary will play a full 68-game slate, evenly split between 34 home and 34 away contests. All home games will be played at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

This season includes a return to the B.C. Division, featuring a historic first matchup against the expansion Penticton Vees on Friday, January 17.

In addition to regular season games, Calgary will welcome the 2026 NHL Draft Top Prospects as one of the host cities for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge on Tuesday, November 25 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The CHL USA Prospects Challenge is a two-game series that sees the top NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) compete against those from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 Team.

Schedule highlights:

Home Opener: Saturday, September 20 vs. Lethbridge - 7:00 p.m. MT ENMAX Teddy Bear Toss: Sunday, December 7 vs. Wenatchee - 4:00 p.m. MT TELUS BE BRAVE #EndBullying Game: Tuesday, February 24 vs. Moose Jaw - 11:00 a.m. MT

All Hitmen games will be broadcast live on Sportsnet 960 The Fan or streamed online via the Alternate Stream at Sportsnet.ca/960. Fans can also catch the action live on Victory+.

