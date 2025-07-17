Wenatchee Wild Defenseman Tait Named to Hockey Canada U17 Summer Development Camp

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2009-born defenseman Boston Tait has been invited to take part in Hockey Canada's national Under-17 Development Camp, one of a pair of upcoming summer camps as part of its Program of Excellence. Tait was one of 79 players nationwide named to the U17 camp, all of whom have been drafted by Canadian Hockey League clubs.

The U17 camp is viewed as an opportunity to introduce top Canadian players to the Hockey Canada Program of Excellence, and allow them to compete against other top players in the country while being evaluated for inclusion on this year's U17 World Challenge roster. The 2025 U17 World Challenge is scheduled for October 31 to November 8 in Truro, Nova Scotia, and will feature two Canadian teams and four other international squads. A Canadian team has won the tournament three of the last four years, with the two Canadian rosters facing off against each other in the tournament's championship game last year.

A first-round WHL Prospects Draft selection, Tait was chosen 12 th overall by the Wild in 2024, and made a tremendous first impression this past season in his first taste of junior hockey. Hailing from Estevan, Saskatchewan, Tait made six regular-season appearances for the Wild and notched a pair of assists, suiting up in every game of Wenatchee's midwinter Eastern Conference road swing through Saskatchewan and Manitoba. He spent most of the season with the Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA team, with whom he posted three goals and 20 assists over 41 appearances, plus three points in 10 Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League playoff games.

Tait impressed throughout his tournament appearances last season as well, earning five points in five games at the WHL Cup against other top Western Canadian players while serving as team captain for the tournament's Saskatchewan entry. This past spring, he picked up a pair of assists in seven games at the Telus Cup, leading his Pat Canadians group to a Canadian U18 national championship.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Boston Tait on his selection to Canada's Under-17 national development camp, and wish him all success in his quest to represent Team Canada on the international stage.

