Giants Forward Chorney Invited to Hockey Canada's Under-17 Development Camp
July 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants incoming rookie forward Blake Chorney was invited to Hockey Canada's n ational under-17 development camp, but is unable to participate due to injury.
Nonetheless, the 16-year-old will be in contention for a spot on one of two Canadian teams at the 2025 U17 World Challenge, scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 8 in Truro, Nova Scotia.
The selection process was led by Alan Millar, general manager of the Program of Excellence, and head scout Byron Bonora, with assistance from Mike Johnston, who guides the U17 program as part of the POE management group.
Twenty-six of the 79 players invited play in the WHL.
Chorney was the Giants first pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, 10th overall.
The left-shot centre made a seamless transition from U15 prep in the CSSHL to U18 AAA in his home province of Saskatchewan, finishing fifth in regular season scoring in the SMAAAHL with 67 points in 41 games (29G-38A). His standout 2024-25 season led to being named a Second-Team All-Star.
Chorney also played in three regular season games for the Giants as a call-up last se ason, registering his first WHL point in the regular season finale on March 23 against Kelowna. Additionally, he had a standout performance at the 2024 WHL Cup, leading the tournament in scoring with seven goals and adding four assists for 11 points in five games, while also being named a tournament all-star.
Players invited to U17 development camp will continue to be evaluated through the beginning of the 2025-26 season in preparation for the 2025 U17 World Challenge.
Images from this story
|
Vancouver Giants forward Blake Chorney and teammates
(Rob Wilton)
|
Vancouver Giants forward Blake Chorney
(Rob Wilton)
