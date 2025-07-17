Chiefs' Gillespie Among Ten WHLers Invited to the 2025 USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp

July 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Colorado Springs, CO. - Spokane Chiefs forward Brody Gillespie is among ten Western Hockey League players that have been invited by USA Hockey to its Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp, taking place in Plymouth, Michigan, from July 28-August 3. Chiefs' defenseman prospect Zaide Penner will also be at the camp.

The selection camp roster features seven forwards and three defencemen from the WHL, with four skaters competing in the league during the 2024-25 season.

USA Hockey's full Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp roster can be found here.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup runs from August 11-16, 2025, in Brno, Czechia and Trenčín, Slovakia.

WHL players invited to the 2025 USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp

Last Name First Name WHL Club Hometown Height Weight Position

Clark Gavin Saskatoon Mission Viejo, Calif. 6'2 180 F

Davidson Noah Medicine Hat Irvine, Calif. 6'2 198 F

Egan Jimmy Brandon Mahtomedi, Minn. 6'2 185 F

Gillespie Brody Spokane Vancouver, Wash. 6'1 179 F

Gustafson Jake Portland San Jose, Calif. 6'3 180 F

Gordon-Carroll Shaeffer Medicine Hat Salt Lake City, Utah 6'0 181 F

Varga Kalder Kelowna Geneva, Ill. 5'11 170 F

Burick Sean Penticton San Clemente, Calif. 6'7 196 D

McLaughlin Will Portland Canmore, Alta. 6'2 170 D

Ta'amu Noa Edmonton San Diego, Calif. 6'2 229 D







