Chiefs' Gillespie Among Ten WHLers Invited to the 2025 USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp
July 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Colorado Springs, CO. - Spokane Chiefs forward Brody Gillespie is among ten Western Hockey League players that have been invited by USA Hockey to its Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp, taking place in Plymouth, Michigan, from July 28-August 3. Chiefs' defenseman prospect Zaide Penner will also be at the camp.
The selection camp roster features seven forwards and three defencemen from the WHL, with four skaters competing in the league during the 2024-25 season.
USA Hockey's full Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp roster can be found here.
The Hlinka Gretzky Cup runs from August 11-16, 2025, in Brno, Czechia and Trenčín, Slovakia.
WHL players invited to the 2025 USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp
Last Name First Name WHL Club Hometown Height Weight Position
Clark Gavin Saskatoon Mission Viejo, Calif. 6'2 180 F
Davidson Noah Medicine Hat Irvine, Calif. 6'2 198 F
Egan Jimmy Brandon Mahtomedi, Minn. 6'2 185 F
Gillespie Brody Spokane Vancouver, Wash. 6'1 179 F
Gustafson Jake Portland San Jose, Calif. 6'3 180 F
Gordon-Carroll Shaeffer Medicine Hat Salt Lake City, Utah 6'0 181 F
Varga Kalder Kelowna Geneva, Ill. 5'11 170 F
Burick Sean Penticton San Clemente, Calif. 6'7 196 D
McLaughlin Will Portland Canmore, Alta. 6'2 170 D
Ta'amu Noa Edmonton San Diego, Calif. 6'2 229 D
Western Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2025
- Wenatchee Wild Defenseman Tait Named to Hockey Canada U17 Summer Development Camp - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs' Gillespie Among Ten WHLers Invited to the 2025 USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp - Spokane Chiefs
- CHL Talent Shines Across Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence Summer Camps - WHL
- Giants Forward Chorney Invited to Hockey Canada's Under-17 Development Camp - Vancouver Giants
- Blades Ink 2025 Import Draft Pick Dustin Willhöft to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Saskatoon Blades
- Giants Defenceman Lin Named to Hockey Canada's U-18 Team Selection Camp - Vancouver Giants
- Blades Acquire Veteran Blueliner Doyle in Summer Deal with Hurricanes - Saskatoon Blades
- Jordin St. Louis Invited to Canada's U17 Development Camp - Portland Winterhawks
- Stroeder Named to U17 World Hockey Challenge Development Camp - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Forward Williams Invited to Hockey Canada's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp - Saskatoon Blades
- Carson Carels Named to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp - Prince George Cougars
- Williams Named to Hockey Canada's U17 Development Camp Roster - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Aden Bouchard invited to Hockey Canada U-17 Program of Excellence Summer Camp - Tri-City Americans
- Silvertips Unveil Full Promotional Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Everett Silvertips
- Hitmen Announce Regular Season Schedule - Calgary Hitmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs' Gillespie Among Ten WHLers Invited to the 2025 USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp
- Spokane Chiefs Give Back
- Spokane Chiefs Give Back
- Chiefs Select German Goaltender, Forward in 2025 CHL Import Draft Wednesday
- 2025 CHL Import Draft Set to Take Place Tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. PST