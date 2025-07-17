Jordin St. Louis Invited to Canada's U17 Development Camp

July 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to share that forward Jordin St. Louis has been selected to attend Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence under-17 development camp in Oakville, Ontario, from July 19-23.

All 79 players attending the camp were drafted by Canadian Hockey League teams, with 27 from the Western Hockey League. They will compete in the five-day camp, which features practices and scrimmages. Players will continue to be evaluated through the beginning of the 2056-26 season in preparation for the 2025 U17 World Challenge, scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 8 in Truro, Nova Scotia.

Winterhawks President and General Manager, Mike Johnston, was recently named to Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence management group and is guiding the U17 level for Hockey Canada.

Alan Millar, general manager of the Program of Excellence, said via a press release, "Our under-17 camp is an opportunity to introduce athletes to the Program of Excellence and allow them to compete against other top players in Canada while we begin evaluating and preparing for the U17 World Challenge this fall."

Last year, Winterhawks defenseman Griffin Darby attended the 2024 under-17 development camp.

St. Louis, 16, played last season with the Airdrie CFR Bisons U18 AAA program of the Alberta Elite Hockey League. The Airdrie, Alberta, product scored 19 goals and 22 assists in 36 games during the 2024-25 season. He also registered one goal and two assists in three playoff contests. Originally selected with the 20th overall pick of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, St. Louis signed with the Winterhawks last summer and appeared in two WHL preseason contests.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.