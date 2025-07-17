Silvertips Unveil Full Promotional Schedule for 2025-26 Season

July 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially rolled out their full promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season!

The schedule features 11 giveaway nights, including an exciting new partnership with Dick's Drive-In for select games. New and exciting promotional events have been added to the calendar, like "College Night" on Oct. 4 and "Country Night" on Nov. 7. Plus, some fan favorite events return for another season like the Great Small Dog Race series presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs and the Great Paper Airplane Toss presented by Ardor Printing.

Signature ticket deals will return as well, including Hockey Happy Hour ticket-and-drink combo packs for Friday nights, Fan 4-Pack bundles for families and groups on Saturdays, Super Saver Sundays with tickets beginning at just $12, and Midweek Madness deals with 50% off tickets for all weekday games.

Every Silvertips home game will be played at Angel of the Winds Arena. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday games will begin at 7:05 p.m., Saturdays at 6:05 p.m., and Sundays at 4:05 p.m.

The full promotional schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Sep. 20 vs Wenatchee - Magnet Schedule Giveaway, presented by Seatown Services & Sound Transit

Sunday, Sep. 28 vs Portland - Super Saver Sunday, presented by Sound Credit Union

Friday, Oct. 3 vs Tri-City - Hockey Happy Hour, presented by Bud Light

Saturday, Oct. 4 vs Victoria - Dick's Drive-In Giveaway/College Night

Friday, Oct. 24 vs Saskatoon - Hockey Happy Hour, presented by Bud Light

Saturday, Oct. 25 vs Penticton - Pink the Rink

Friday, Nov. 7 vs Prince George - Cowboy Hat Giveaway/Country Night

Tuesday, Nov. 11 vs Prince Albert - Veterans Day/Midweek Madness 50% Off Tickets, presented by Symmetria Integrative Medical

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs Portland - Light-Up Rally Towel Giveaway, presented by Erickson Furniture

Sunday, Nov. 16 vs Kelowna - Undie Sunday, presented by Leavitt Group NW Insurance

Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs Regina - Bubble Hockey Butter Dish Giveaway, presented by Buzz Inn

Friday, Nov. 28 vs Swift Current - Hockey Puck Bottle Opener Giveaway, presented by Seatown Services

Wednesday, Dec. 3 vs Spokane - Midweek Madness 50% Off Tickets, presented by Symmetria Integrative Medical

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs Vancouver - Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Les Schwab Tires

Saturday, Dec. 13 vs Spokane - Mug Giveaway

Wednesday, Dec. 17 vs Wenatchee - Midweek Madness 50% Off Tickets, presented by Symmetria Integrative Medical

Friday, Dec. 19 vs Prince George - Hockey Happy Hour, presented by Bud Light

Sunday, Dec. 28 vs Seattle - Paper Airplane Toss, presented by Ardor Printing

Saturday, Jan. 3 vs Wenatchee - Fan 4-Pack, presented by High Point Gutter

Wednesday, Jan. 14 vs Moose Jaw - Midweek Madness 50% Off Tickets, presented by Symmetria Integrative Medical

Friday, Jan. 16 vs Spokane - Chip Clip Giveaway, presented by San Juan Salsa Co.

Saturday, Jan. 17 vs Wenatchee - Great Small Dog Race #1, presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs

Wednesday, Jan. 21 vs Kelowna - Midweek Madness 50% Off Tickets, presented by Symmetria Integrative Medical

Friday, Jan. 23 vs Brandon - Dick's Drive-In Giveaway

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs Seattle - Fan 4-Pack, presented by High Point Gutter

Sunday, Feb. 1 vs Tri-City - Mascot Mania, presented by Polar Bear Exterior Solutions

Friday, Feb. 6 vs Kamloops - Union Solidarity Night, presented by Snohomish & Island County Labor Council

Saturday, Feb. 7 vs Victoria - Great Small Dog Race #2, presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs Seattle - Local Heroes Night, presented by Wolfe Plumbing & Wolfe Fire Protection

Sunday, Feb. 22 vs Tri-City - Scout Night, presented by Dave & Buster's

Friday, Feb. 27 vs Kamloops - Trading Card Set Giveaway, presented by Mountain Pacific Bank

Friday, Mar. 6 vs Portland - Great Small Dog Race #3, presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs

Saturday, Mar. 14 vs Penticton - Navy Night, presented by North Sound Stevedoring

Saturday, Mar. 21 vs Wenatchee - Fan Apprecation Night/Team Poster Giveaway/Team Awards, presented by Mountain Pacific Bank

Season Ticket deposits for the 2025-26 season can be placed. Partial Season Ticket Holders for 22- and 14-game packs can select their games.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.