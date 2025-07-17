Silvertips Unveil Full Promotional Schedule for 2025-26 Season
July 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially rolled out their full promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season!
The schedule features 11 giveaway nights, including an exciting new partnership with Dick's Drive-In for select games. New and exciting promotional events have been added to the calendar, like "College Night" on Oct. 4 and "Country Night" on Nov. 7. Plus, some fan favorite events return for another season like the Great Small Dog Race series presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs and the Great Paper Airplane Toss presented by Ardor Printing.
Signature ticket deals will return as well, including Hockey Happy Hour ticket-and-drink combo packs for Friday nights, Fan 4-Pack bundles for families and groups on Saturdays, Super Saver Sundays with tickets beginning at just $12, and Midweek Madness deals with 50% off tickets for all weekday games.
Every Silvertips home game will be played at Angel of the Winds Arena. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday games will begin at 7:05 p.m., Saturdays at 6:05 p.m., and Sundays at 4:05 p.m.
The full promotional schedule is as follows:
Saturday, Sep. 20 vs Wenatchee - Magnet Schedule Giveaway, presented by Seatown Services & Sound Transit
Sunday, Sep. 28 vs Portland - Super Saver Sunday, presented by Sound Credit Union
Friday, Oct. 3 vs Tri-City - Hockey Happy Hour, presented by Bud Light
Saturday, Oct. 4 vs Victoria - Dick's Drive-In Giveaway/College Night
Friday, Oct. 24 vs Saskatoon - Hockey Happy Hour, presented by Bud Light
Saturday, Oct. 25 vs Penticton - Pink the Rink
Friday, Nov. 7 vs Prince George - Cowboy Hat Giveaway/Country Night
Tuesday, Nov. 11 vs Prince Albert - Veterans Day/Midweek Madness 50% Off Tickets, presented by Symmetria Integrative Medical
Saturday, Nov. 15 vs Portland - Light-Up Rally Towel Giveaway, presented by Erickson Furniture
Sunday, Nov. 16 vs Kelowna - Undie Sunday, presented by Leavitt Group NW Insurance
Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs Regina - Bubble Hockey Butter Dish Giveaway, presented by Buzz Inn
Friday, Nov. 28 vs Swift Current - Hockey Puck Bottle Opener Giveaway, presented by Seatown Services
Wednesday, Dec. 3 vs Spokane - Midweek Madness 50% Off Tickets, presented by Symmetria Integrative Medical
Saturday, Dec. 6 vs Vancouver - Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Les Schwab Tires
Saturday, Dec. 13 vs Spokane - Mug Giveaway
Wednesday, Dec. 17 vs Wenatchee - Midweek Madness 50% Off Tickets, presented by Symmetria Integrative Medical
Friday, Dec. 19 vs Prince George - Hockey Happy Hour, presented by Bud Light
Sunday, Dec. 28 vs Seattle - Paper Airplane Toss, presented by Ardor Printing
Saturday, Jan. 3 vs Wenatchee - Fan 4-Pack, presented by High Point Gutter
Wednesday, Jan. 14 vs Moose Jaw - Midweek Madness 50% Off Tickets, presented by Symmetria Integrative Medical
Friday, Jan. 16 vs Spokane - Chip Clip Giveaway, presented by San Juan Salsa Co.
Saturday, Jan. 17 vs Wenatchee - Great Small Dog Race #1, presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs
Wednesday, Jan. 21 vs Kelowna - Midweek Madness 50% Off Tickets, presented by Symmetria Integrative Medical
Friday, Jan. 23 vs Brandon - Dick's Drive-In Giveaway
Saturday, Jan. 24 vs Seattle - Fan 4-Pack, presented by High Point Gutter
Sunday, Feb. 1 vs Tri-City - Mascot Mania, presented by Polar Bear Exterior Solutions
Friday, Feb. 6 vs Kamloops - Union Solidarity Night, presented by Snohomish & Island County Labor Council
Saturday, Feb. 7 vs Victoria - Great Small Dog Race #2, presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs
Saturday, Feb. 21 vs Seattle - Local Heroes Night, presented by Wolfe Plumbing & Wolfe Fire Protection
Sunday, Feb. 22 vs Tri-City - Scout Night, presented by Dave & Buster's
Friday, Feb. 27 vs Kamloops - Trading Card Set Giveaway, presented by Mountain Pacific Bank
Friday, Mar. 6 vs Portland - Great Small Dog Race #3, presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs
Saturday, Mar. 14 vs Penticton - Navy Night, presented by North Sound Stevedoring
Saturday, Mar. 21 vs Wenatchee - Fan Apprecation Night/Team Poster Giveaway/Team Awards, presented by Mountain Pacific Bank
Season Ticket deposits for the 2025-26 season can be placed. Partial Season Ticket Holders for 22- and 14-game packs can select their games.
Western Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2025
- Stroeder Named to U17 World Hockey Challenge Development Camp - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Forward Williams Invited to Hockey Canada's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp - Saskatoon Blades
- Carson Carels Named to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp - Prince George Cougars
- Williams Named to Hockey Canada's U17 Development Camp Roster - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Aden Bouchard invited to Hockey Canada U-17 Program of Excellence Summer Camp - Tri-City Americans
- Silvertips Unveil Full Promotional Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Everett Silvertips
- Hitmen Announce Regular Season Schedule - Calgary Hitmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Silvertips Unveil Full Promotional Schedule for 2025-26 Season
- Silvertips Sign Import First-Rounder Matias Vanhanen
- Silvertips Trade Lukas Lima to Lethbridge for Fifth-Round Pick
- Silvertips Pick up Vanhanen, Seidl in 2025 CHL Import Draft
- Angel of the Winds Arena to Host NHL Prospects Game with Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks