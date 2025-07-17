Stroeder Named to U17 World Hockey Challenge Development Camp

Oil Kings forward Kayden Stroeder is looking to earn a spot at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge later this year after he was named to the U17 development camp this summer.

The 16-year-old is one of 79 players vying for a spot on one of the two Canadian teams, with Team Canada White featuring Oil Kings Assistant Coach Kyle Chipchura as an Assistant Coach.

Stroeder, out of Lanigan, Sask., was introduced to the WHL last season with the Oil Kings, playing in 16 games, scoring five goals and adding three assists for eight points, the most by an Oil King in their 15-year-old season all-time. He also became the youngest Oil King to score a game-winning-goal with his marker on December 27 against Red Deer. Stroeder also dressed for one playoff game last season, game seven against Prince Albert.

Stroeder was the fifth-overall pick of the Oil Kings in the 2024 WHL Draft, and spent last season playing with the Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA club. He led the team in goals (25), assists (35), and points (60).

The development camp takes place from July 19 to 23 and the tournament is held in Truro, NS from October 31 to November 8.

