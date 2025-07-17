Blades Ink 2025 Import Draft Pick Dustin Willhöft to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce the signing of German forward Dustin Willhöft to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The 2007-born forward was drafted in the first round (40th overall) of the 2025 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft.

"Dustin was our number one target in the import draft all along, and we're extremely excited to have him sign with our club today," said Blades general manager and president, Colin Priestner, "I believe he will be a fan favourite from day one with his speed, skill, and creativity. He will be a major addition to our offensive group over the next several seasons."

The 2007-born winger dominated the Deutsche Nachwuchs Liga (DNL) U20 league last season, scoring 33 goals and 58 assists for 91 points in 35 games with Jungadler Mannheim U20. Willhöft added five goals and eight assists in eight playoff games as well.

"There were multiple games at the World U18 Championships where we felt he was the best player on the ice for either team, including an outstanding performance against the USA where he created a ton of chances for his team," said Priestner, "His close friendship with David Lewandowski will make his transition to Canada smooth and we can't wait to see him at camp."

The 5-foot-8 forward represented Germany on several occasions throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Willhöft played alongside Lewandowski at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August, scoring one goal and two assists in four games. The Kohtla-Järve, EST native skated at the U18 World Junior Championships (WJC-18)with Germany, scoring three goals and two assists in five games. A year prior at the WJC-18 D1A tournament, Willhöft captured gold with Germany after recording two goals and six assists in five games.

Willhöft is committed to the NCAA's Boston College Eagles for the fall of 2027, giving him at least two seasons in the WHL.

The Blades want to welcome Dustin and his family to the organization and city of Saskatoon. We look forward to watching him continue his development in the WHL.







