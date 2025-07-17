Aden Bouchard invited to Hockey Canada U-17 Program of Excellence Summer Camp
July 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce 2009-born defenseman Aden Bouchard has been invited to Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence Summer Camp for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. The 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge runs from October 31 to November 8 in Truro, Nova Scotia.
Bouchard, from Calgary, was the Americans first round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft at third overall. They drafted him after a 2023-24 season where he scored 36 points (9-27-36) in 27 games with Edge School's U15 Prep team. He then added another 10 points (2-8-10) in five playoff games.
Jumping to the U18 level for this past season, Bouchard didn't miss a beat with 33 points (8-25-33) in 33 games with Calgary International Hockey Academy's U18 program. In three playoff games Bouchard scored three goals with four assists.
He then made his WHL debut in the final game of the regular season for the Americans on March 23.
The Americans have had a player at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in each of the last three years (Jordan Gavin, 2022, Jackson Smith, 2023, Cruz Pavao, 2024).
The Hockey Canada Camp runs from July 29 - August 1 in Oakville, Ontario.
