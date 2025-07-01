Americans hire Kristy Osborn as Strength and Conditioning Coach

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has hired Kristy Osborn as their Strength and Conditioning Coach.

"Kristy brings a wealth of experience to the position and will elevate the sports science to our players overall fitness development, injury prevention and fitness maintenance over the season," said Tory. "Kristy's credentials speak for themselves. We are excited to have her join our team and take our players on a journey pursuing excellence in their craft."

Osborn, from Kailua, Hawaii, has extensive experience helping athletes maximize their fitness goals.

She is a Level 2 accredited endurance coach with USA Triathlon and has a Bachelor of Science - Kinesiology and Exercise Science from the University of Hawaii. She has also competed in over 20 Ironman Triathlons herself and is a certified Cat-3 cyclist, a title awarded to cyclists based on performance in sanctioned races.







