Americans hire Kristy Osborn as Strength and Conditioning Coach
July 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has hired Kristy Osborn as their Strength and Conditioning Coach.
"Kristy brings a wealth of experience to the position and will elevate the sports science to our players overall fitness development, injury prevention and fitness maintenance over the season," said Tory. "Kristy's credentials speak for themselves. We are excited to have her join our team and take our players on a journey pursuing excellence in their craft."
Osborn, from Kailua, Hawaii, has extensive experience helping athletes maximize their fitness goals.
She is a Level 2 accredited endurance coach with USA Triathlon and has a Bachelor of Science - Kinesiology and Exercise Science from the University of Hawaii. She has also competed in over 20 Ironman Triathlons herself and is a certified Cat-3 cyclist, a title awarded to cyclists based on performance in sanctioned races.
Western Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Hawks Prepare for 2025 CHL Import Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Americans hire Kristy Osborn as Strength and Conditioning Coach - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Americans hire Kristy Osborn as Strength and Conditioning Coach
- Five Americans Heading To NHL Development Camps
- Jackson Smith drafted 14th overall by Columbus Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Draft
- 2025 NHL Draft Preview
- Americans announce full 2025-26 regular season schedule