Nine Warriors and Alumni Invited to NHL Development Camps

July 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask.







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Nine Warriors current players and alumni have been named to Development Camp Rosters with five different NHL teams.

After being drafted 27th overall at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Lynden Lakovic will be attending his first development camp with the Washington Capitals. Through 47 games this season, Lakovic led the team in goals and points with 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points.

Joining Lakovic in Washington is Warriors' alumni, Jackson Unger. After being traded to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in December, Unger and the Hurricanes made a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell to the eventual WHL Champions, the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Noah Degenstein has also been invited to his first NHL Development Camp with the Colorado Avalanche. After scoring his first WHL goal in October, Degenstein went on to set a new career high in points and appeared in all 68 games for the Warriors this season.

Also in Colorado is alumni Rilen Kovacevic. In his 20-year season, Kovacevic appeared in 58 games between the Warriors and Prince Albert Raiders tallying 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points.

Attending his first Winnipeg Jets development camp after his playing rights were traded from Pittsburgh to the Jets is former Captain Brayden Yager. Yager was named Captain of Canada's U20 World Juniors Roster, where he added three assists to Canada's totals.

In British Columbia, Matthew Hutchison has been invited to Vancouver Canucks Development Camp. After joining the Warriors post-trade deadline, Hutchison appeared in 19 games and posted a career-high .899 save percentage and a career low 3.89 GAA.

Rounding out the group, three players have been invited to attend the Edmonton Oilers Development Camp.

Josh Banini will be attending his first NHL Development Camp. Through 26 games in his rookie season with the Warriors, Banini posted a .899 save percentage and a 4.00 GAA. Banini's first start in the WHL came on October 11th against the Everett Silvertips where the Warriors earned a 4 - 2 victory for Banini's first win.

2024 WHL Champion, Matt Savoie spent the season with the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL. Savoie made his Edmonton Oilers debut on February 22 where he also notched his first NHL point. With the Condors, Savoie racked up 19 goals and 35 assists through 54 games.

Calgary, Alberta's Connor Ungar was also named to the Oilers development camp roster. Ungar played last season with the Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL. He appeared in 35 games and posted a .902 save percentage and a 2.74 GAA.

Congratulations to all players and alumni participating in NHL Development Camps.







