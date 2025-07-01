Broncos to Hold Media Conference on July 2nd

July 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current, Sask. - The Swift Current Broncos will be holding a media conference on Wednesday, July 2nd at 1pm to announce their next Head Coach.

All media, Broncos season ticket holders and Elmwood members are welcome to attend the media conference.

Media Conference Information:

WHEN: Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025, 1PM

WHERE: Elmwood Golf Club

WHO: Broncos General Manager: Chad Leslie

