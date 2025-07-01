Broncos to Hold Media Conference on July 2nd
July 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, Sask. - The Swift Current Broncos will be holding a media conference on Wednesday, July 2nd at 1pm to announce their next Head Coach.
All media, Broncos season ticket holders and Elmwood members are welcome to attend the media conference.
Media Conference Information:
WHEN: Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025, 1PM
WHERE: Elmwood Golf Club
WHO: Broncos General Manager: Chad Leslie
