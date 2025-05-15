Broncos Part Ways with Head Coach
May 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos announced today that they have parted ways with head coach Taras McEwen effective immediately.
"I would like to thank Taras for his commitment to the program," said General Manager Chad Leslie. "We wish him all the best in the future."
The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
