Tigers Beat Chiefs 5-2 in Game 4

May 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Game 4 took place on Wednesday night at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. The Tigers shutout the Chiefs 6-0 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

The Tigers opened the scoring for the fourth straight game. Just 31 seconds into the game, Tanner Molendyk won a foot race to the puck in the corner. He grabbed the puck and threw it to Ryder Ritchie in front of the net. He redirected the pass on the net and banged away until it went in for his ninth of the playoffs and first of the finals. Mathew Ward found the scoresheet with the secondary assist on the opening goal.

The Tigers' lead wouldn't last long though as the Chiefs would even the game up with their first goal only 18 seconds later. Saige Weinstein stopped the puck from exiting on the ring around and threw a shot on net from the blueline. Parked in front of the net, Assanali Sarkenov was able to get his stick on the puck and redirect it into the back to the net for his eighth of the postseason.

The Tigers' power play unit struck early in the second period to retake the lead. Molendyk moved the puck over to Bryce Pickford at the top of the right faceoff circle. He let a wrister go from his favorite spot on the power play and found the back of the net to extend his goal streak to seven games. Liam Ruck picked up the secondary helper on Pickford's 11th goal of the playoffs.

Midway through the period, the Tigers got a big opportunity with a two-man advantage. Andrew Basha moved the puck up from corner to Molendyk at the point. He quickly swung the puck over to Pickford at the top of the right circle. He once again let a laser go that found the top corner for his second power play goal of the period.

The Tigers weren't done on the power play though. They took a commanding three goal lead with 8:30 remaining in the second period. Pickford grabbed the puck off the faceoff and tried to skate out with it. The puck got loose but Markus Ruck was able to grab it and throw a shot on net. His shot hit his brother, Liam, at the side of the net where he was able to collect the puck and put it in for his sixth of the postseason.

Spokane would get one back on a power play of their own late in the period. Andrew Cristall collected the puck at the left point, took a couple strides and feed a pass to Shea Van Olm at the right faceoff circle. Van Olm let a big one-timer go that just snuck under the goalie's glove arm. Berkly Catton picked up the secondary assist on Van Olm's 13th of the playoffs.

It looked as though the teams would head to the second intermission with the Tigers leading 4-2 but Hunter St. Martin had other plans. He grabbed the puck at his blueline and broke out down the right side. He protected the puck, beat the defender on the outside and cut hard towards the net. He was able to wrist the puck just under the bar on the short side to give the Tigers a 5-2 lead heading into the final frame. Jonas Woo picked up the lone assist on St. Martin's sixth of second season.

Neither team was able to add another goal to the scoresheet in the third period despite some great chances for both. The Tigers' 5-2 victory now has them only one win away from the franchise's sixth WHL Championship.

Harrison Meneghin was a stabilizing force in net for the Tigers again. He made 28 saves on 30 shots to pick up his 13th win of the playoffs. Dawson Cowan was back in net for the Chiefs. He allowed four goals against on 34 shots but he made a number of huge saves to keep his team in the game.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 34

Spokane - 30

Special Teams:

PP: 3/4 - 75%

PK: 3/4 - 75%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Bryce Pickford - Medicine Hat

Tanner Molendyk - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Veeti Vaisanen

The series continues Friday night with Game 5 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is 7:00 PM (PST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on TSN.







