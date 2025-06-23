Tigers Sign Craig to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of forward Jaxson Craig (Edmonton, AB) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Craig ('09) has spent that past three seasons with the Dallas Stars Elite Hockey Club. Last season, the 5'10" forward scored 16 goals and added 17 assists for 33 points in 58 games with the U16 AAA team.

"Jaxson is a competitive two-way forward with strong offensive instincts. He drives the net, thrives in small areas, and shows poise under pressure." commented Tigers Director of Player Personnel Bobby Fox.

The Tigers are excited to welcome Jaxson to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







