Wenatchee Wild Announce Five-Game 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Hockey season is right around the corner, and Wenatchee Wild fans will get five chances to preview the team and its competition before the regular season begins in earnest on September 20. The Wild checked off a major milestone in the lead-up to the 2025-26 campaign with the announcement of their preseason schedule Monday morning, as part of a 58-game leaguewide preseason slate. Five of those games will be rookie games, showcasing the league's newest top players and young up-and-comers.

Wenatchee's first game on the preseason schedule is one of those five games, set for Sunday, August 31 at 2 p.m., as the Tri-City Americans visit Town Toyota Center. That game will highlight 2008, 2009, and 2010 birth-year players, and will be free to attend for all fans. Tri-City visits again Saturday, September 6 for Wenatchee's annual Kids Day contest at 6 p.m.

From there, the Wild take to the road, starting with a 4 p.m. start the following day to finish up the annual Everett Silvertips preseason showcase. Wenatchee will play its final two preseason games in Kennewick at the annual Tri-City showcase, with games against the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday, September 13 at 2:30 p.m. and against Tri-City on Sunday, September 14 at 2 p.m. Both of those games will be played at Toyota Arena, the Ams' practice facility adjacent to Tri-City's regular home facility.

Full details and ticket information for the Kids Day contest on September 6 will be announced at a later date. The full regular-season schedule for the Wild has been completed and will be announced Tuesday.

Season tickets remain on sale for the 2025-26 season, along with single-game tickets for Wenatchee's previously-announced home opener Saturday, September 27 against the Everett Silvertips.







