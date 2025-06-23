Oil Kings Acquire Import Curran from Tri-City
June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have acquired 2006-born import forward, and Colorado Avalanche prospect Max Curran from the Tri-City Americans.
In exchange, the Oil Kings have traded their First Round Pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft (37th Overall), a 2026 First Round Pick in the WHL Prospects Draft, a 2029 3rd Round Pick in the WHL Prospects Draft, and a Conditional 2027 Fifth Round Selection in the WHL Prospects Draft.
Curran was selected at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Avalanche in the fifth round, 161st overall.
"Max is a guy that obviously has that veteran prowess being in the league for the last couple seasons," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "His ability to play centre and the wing, we really like him in the middle. He's a big guy, skates well, his intelligence on the ice is probably his number one asset. He's got an elite hockey IQ, distributes the puck extremely well, and has the ability to finish on plays with obviously his goal production last season, which is an area where I think he does have more still to give."
Out of Prague, Czechia, Curran was the 39th Overall selection in the 2023 CHL Import Draft by Tri-City and has played the last two seasons with the Americans. This past season, Curran led Tri-City in points and assists, scoring 22 goals with 52 assists for 74 points. He was the second highest scoring import player in the WHL this season. In five playoff games, Curran added three points. He was also named the WHL's Scholastic Player of the Year this season.
In 2023/2024, the 6'3", 187 lbs forward scored five goals and added 27 assists for 32 points.
Curran has also represented Czechia on several different occasions including the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2023 tallying three points in five games as Czechia won the silver medal. Curran also played for his country at the World Under-18 Championships in 2024, notching three points in five games.
