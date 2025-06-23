Thunderbirds Pre-Season Schedule for 2025-26 Season
June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the home and away schedule for the 2025-26 Pre-Season. Please be advised that all dates, opponents, and times are subject to change.
The dates for the 2025-26 Pre-Season are as follows, with home game dates in bold:
September:
9/2 Evt @ Sea (Rookie)
Everett Tournament
9/5 Spo vs Sea 2:00pm
9/6 Sea vs Evt 6:00pm
9/7 Sea vs Por 12:00pm
Tri-Cities Tournament
9/12 Spo vs Sea 3:30pm
9/13 Pen vs Sea 11:00am
* Dates and opponents are subject to change*
Season Tickets are now on sale for the 2025-26 season!
