Thunderbirds Pre-Season Schedule for 2025-26 Season

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the home and away schedule for the 2025-26 Pre-Season. Please be advised that all dates, opponents, and times are subject to change.

The dates for the 2025-26 Pre-Season are as follows, with home game dates in bold:

September:

9/2 Evt @ Sea (Rookie)

Everett Tournament

9/5 Spo vs Sea 2:00pm

9/6 Sea vs Evt 6:00pm

9/7 Sea vs Por 12:00pm

Tri-Cities Tournament

9/12 Spo vs Sea 3:30pm

9/13 Pen vs Sea 11:00am

* Dates and opponents are subject to change*

