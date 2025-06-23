Americans announce 2025-26 pre-season schedule, pre-season tournament schedule

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, today announced their pre-season schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Americans will play six pre-season games: four on the road and two at home. Both of their home pre-season games will be held in the Toyota Arena, located next to the Toyota Center

Five of the Americans six pre-season games will be against U.S. Division opponents, with three of those coming against the Wenatchee Wild. The first game on the schedule is the very first pre-season game across the entire WHL schedule, when the Americans head to Wenatchee to play the Wild on Sunday, August 31 at 2:00. The Americans lone pre-season game out of the U.S. Division comes Tuesday, September 9 when they travel north to meet the WHL's newest franchise, the Penticton Vees.

Tri-City Americans Pre-Season Schedule

Date Home Team Away Team Time Location

August 31 Wenatchee Wild Tri-City Americans 2:00 PM Town Toyota Center

September 5 Everett Silvertips Tri-City Americans 6:00 PM Angel of the Winds Arena

September 6 Wenatchee Wild Tri-City Americans 6:00 PM Town Toyota Center

September 9 Penticton Vees Tri-City Americans 6:35 PM South Okanagan Events Centre

September 13 Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs 6:00 PM Toyota Arena

September 14 Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild 2:00 PM Toyota Arena

The Americans will be hosting their annual pre-season tournament over the weekend beginning Friday, September 12. The full schedule for that tournament is below. All games are being held in the Toyota Arena, next to the Toyota Center. Tickets for pre-season games are not included in season ticket packages due to the limited number of seats in the Toyota Arena.

Tri-City Americans Pre-Season Tournament Schedule

Date Home Team Away Team Time

Friday, September 12 Seattle Thunderbirds Spokane Chiefs 3:30 PM

Friday, September 12 Portland Winterhawks Penticton Vees 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 13 Seattle Thunderbirds Penticton Vees 11:00 AM

Saturday, September 13 Portland Winterhawks Wenatchee Wild 2:30 PM

Saturday, September 13 Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs 6:00 PM

Sunday, September 14 Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild 2:05 PM







Western Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.