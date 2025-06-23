Blades Reveal 2025 Preseason Schedule
June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades announced their schedule for the 2025 Western Hockey League (WHL) preseason on Monday.
The Blades hit the ice six times for exhibition action, beginning with a pair of rookie showcase games against their Highway 11 rival Prince Albert Raiders. Preseason play for the Blades gets underway Tuesday, Sept. 2 on home soil at SaskTel Centre against the Raiders, followed by a rematch the following day at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert. Puck drop for both rookie showcases are yet to be determined.
The Bridge City Bunch invade the Art Hauser Centre again on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:00pm MT. The Warman Home Centre Communiplex will once again serve as the final preseason meeting between the Blades and Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00pm MT.
Saskatoon's preseason concludes with back-to-back games against the 2024 WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors. Temple Gardens Centre in Moose Jaw, SK hosts the Blades on Friday, Sept. 12, while the Blades finish their preseason the following evening at the Martensville Sports Centre against the Warriors. Puck drop for both contests is 7:00pm MT.
The 2025-26 WHL regular season schedule will be unveiled Tuesday, June 24 at 11:00am MT.
