Americans acquire draft picks from Edmonton for Max Curran

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has traded 2006-born forward Max Curran to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for multiple draft picks. The picks are the 37th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, 2026 1st round WHL Prospects Draft pick, 2029 3rd round WHL Prospects Draft pick, and a conditional 2027 5th round WHL prospects Draft pick.

"This was a situation where Max indicated a preference to play in a certain environment alongside one of his best friends and countrymen," said Tory. "Edmonton put forth a very strong offer that we couldn't overlook, and we didn't want to hold Max back if he wasn't 100 per cent committed to being a Tri-City American."

Curran, from Prague, Czechia, spent two seasons with the Americans after being drafted 39th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. After an injury-shortened 2023-24 season, in which he recorded 32 points (5-27-32) in 40 games, he was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

In the 2024-25 season, Curran led the Americans in scoring with 74 points (22-52-74) in 65 games. The Americans would like to thank Curran for his contributions over his two seasons with the team and wish him the best of luck in Edmonton.

With the move, the Americans now hold the 25th and 37th overall picks in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, along with the 86th overall pick in the second round. The team will be making three selections. The Americans now also hold two first round picks in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

