Oil Kings Announce Pre-Season Games Fueled by Federation of Alberta Gas Co-Ops

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have announced their four-game schedule for the Pre-Season Fueled by the Federation of Alberta Gas Co-ops.

The Oil Kings will once again take their Pre-Season games to Northern Alberta communities after two extremely successful years going to the communities of Grande Cache, Enoch Cree Nation, Edson, and Morinville.

The Pre-Season will begin this year in Hinton, Alta. as the Oil Kings will meet up with the Prince George Cougars for a pair of games on Friday, September 5, and Sunday, September 7 at the Dr. Duncan Murray Recreation Centre.

The next week, the Oil Kings will head to the home of Assistant Coach Kyle Chipchura, Westlock, Alta. for a matchup with the Red Deer Rebels at the Westlock Rotary Spirit Centre on Sunday, September 14.

"We are thrilled to once again be supporting minor hockey in two key Northern Alberta communities like Westlock and Hinton as we continue our tradition of taking our Pre-Season games on the road," said Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski. "The energy and beauty of each town will be on full display this September as we bring thrilling WHL pre-season action to these great communities."

Over the last two seasons, the Oil Kings have helped raise over $50,000 for local grassroots hockey in the communities they have visited as the games have acted as a fundraiser and community building event for each community.

The Oil Kings are also proud to welcome aboard the Federation of Alberta Gas Co-ops as the presenting sponsor of the Pre-Season.

"FedGas is proud to partner with the Edmonton Oil Kings to bring high-calibre WHL hockey to Northern Alberta," said Communications and Marketing Coordinator Emily Ewashko. "We're all about fueling strong, connected communities-and what better way than with the energy and excitement of Canada's favourite sport!"

The Oil Kings will also head to Carstairs, Alta. to take on the Calgary Hitmen on September 12.

Full Pre-Season Schedule:

Edmonton vs. Prince George @ Hinton, Alta. - Friday, September 5 - 7 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Prince George @ Hinton, Alta. - Sunday, September 7 - 12 p.m.

Edmonton @ Calgary @ Carstairts, Alta. - Friday, September 12 - 7 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Red Deer @ Westlock, Alta. - Sunday, September 14 - 2 p.m.







