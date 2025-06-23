Oil Kings Announce Pre-Season Games Fueled by Federation of Alberta Gas Co-Ops
June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have announced their four-game schedule for the Pre-Season Fueled by the Federation of Alberta Gas Co-ops.
The Oil Kings will once again take their Pre-Season games to Northern Alberta communities after two extremely successful years going to the communities of Grande Cache, Enoch Cree Nation, Edson, and Morinville.
The Pre-Season will begin this year in Hinton, Alta. as the Oil Kings will meet up with the Prince George Cougars for a pair of games on Friday, September 5, and Sunday, September 7 at the Dr. Duncan Murray Recreation Centre.
The next week, the Oil Kings will head to the home of Assistant Coach Kyle Chipchura, Westlock, Alta. for a matchup with the Red Deer Rebels at the Westlock Rotary Spirit Centre on Sunday, September 14.
"We are thrilled to once again be supporting minor hockey in two key Northern Alberta communities like Westlock and Hinton as we continue our tradition of taking our Pre-Season games on the road," said Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski. "The energy and beauty of each town will be on full display this September as we bring thrilling WHL pre-season action to these great communities."
Over the last two seasons, the Oil Kings have helped raise over $50,000 for local grassroots hockey in the communities they have visited as the games have acted as a fundraiser and community building event for each community.
The Oil Kings are also proud to welcome aboard the Federation of Alberta Gas Co-ops as the presenting sponsor of the Pre-Season.
"FedGas is proud to partner with the Edmonton Oil Kings to bring high-calibre WHL hockey to Northern Alberta," said Communications and Marketing Coordinator Emily Ewashko. "We're all about fueling strong, connected communities-and what better way than with the energy and excitement of Canada's favourite sport!"
The Oil Kings will also head to Carstairs, Alta. to take on the Calgary Hitmen on September 12.
Full Pre-Season Schedule:
Edmonton vs. Prince George @ Hinton, Alta. - Friday, September 5 - 7 p.m.
Edmonton vs. Prince George @ Hinton, Alta. - Sunday, September 7 - 12 p.m.
Edmonton @ Calgary @ Carstairts, Alta. - Friday, September 12 - 7 p.m.
Edmonton vs. Red Deer @ Westlock, Alta. - Sunday, September 14 - 2 p.m.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2025
- Oil Kings Acquire Import Curran from Tri-City - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans acquire draft picks from Edmonton for Max Curran - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Sign Craig to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Forward Schmidt Listed as 1st Rounder on Several Draft Rankings - Vancouver Giants
- Americans name Jody Hull 17th Head Coach in franchise history - Tri-City Americans
- 2025 NHL Draft Profile: Ondřej Štěbeták - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Acquire First Overall Pick in 2025 CHL Import Draft from Moose Jaw - Kelowna Rockets
- Rockets Announce 2025-2026 Preseason Schedule - Kelowna Rockets
- Silvertips Unveil 2025 Preseason Schedule - Everett Silvertips
- Winterhawks Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Royals Announce 2025 Island Hockey Fest Pre-Season Games - Victoria Royals
- Oil Kings Announce Pre-Season Games Fueled by Federation of Alberta Gas Co-Ops - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Thunderbirds Pre-Season Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans announce 2025-26 pre-season schedule, pre-season tournament schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Blades Reveal 2025 Preseason Schedule - Saskatoon Blades
- Rebels Set Preseason Schedule - Red Deer Rebels
- Hurricanes Announce Pre-Season Schedule - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Five-Game 2025-26 Preseason Schedule - Wenatchee Wild
- Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025 Preseason Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Announce 2025 Pre-Season Schedule - Regina Pats
- Western Hockey League Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - WHL
- Rebels Trade Steven Steranka to Moose Jaw - Red Deer Rebels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Acquire Import Curran from Tri-City
- Oil Kings Announce Pre-Season Games Fueled by Federation of Alberta Gas Co-Ops
- Fiddler Enjoys Experience at NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo
- Oil Kings Announce 2025/2026 Home Opener against Rebels
- Oil Kings Fiddler Taking Part in 2025 NHL Scouting Combine