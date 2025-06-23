Silvertips Unveil 2025 Preseason Schedule

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips will host a three-day, six-game Preseason Classic at Angel of the Winds Arena featuring all six U.S. Division teams in September 2025.

The Silvertips will play all three days of the tournament, as will the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Portland Winterhawks and Spokane Chiefs will play two games, while the Tri-City Americans and Wenatchee Wild will play one each.

The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sep. 5

2 p.m. - Spokane Chiefs vs Seattle Thunderbirds

6 p.m. - Tri-City Americans vs Everett Silvertips

Saturday, Sep. 6

2 p.m. - Portland Winterhawks vs Spokane Chiefs

6 p.m. - Seattle Thunderbirds vs Everett Silvertips

Sunday, Sep. 7

12 p.m. - Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks

4 p.m. - Wenatchee Wild vs Everett Silvertips

Additionally, the Silvertips will play three preseason road games on Tuesday, Sep. 2 at 7 p.m. at Seattle; Friday, Sep. 12 at 7 p.m. at Victoria; and Saturday, Sep. 13 at 3 p.m. at Victoria.

The Everett Silvertips are coming off an historic season, capturing their second Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for best regular season record in the WHL and their 10th U.S. Division title in 22 seasons.

Preseason tickets will go on sale later this summer, with Silvertips packs, full-weekend passes and individual game tickets available. The full 2025-26 regular season schedule will be released in the next week.







