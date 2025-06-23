Western Hockey League Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the complete schedule for the 2025 WHL Preseason.

The 2025 WHL Preseason schedule features 58 games spanning from Sunday, August 31, through Sunday, September 14, and includes a number of stops in communities outside of WHL Club markets, providing an opportunity for hockey fans in other areas of Western Canada to enjoy the thrill of WHL hockey.

The highlight of the 2025 WHL Preseason schedule is the WHL Yukon Showcase, which will see the defending Ed Chynoweth Cup champion Medicine Hat Tigers and 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets take to the ice at Takhini Arena in Whitehorse, Yukon. The two high-powered Clubs will play two preseason contests at Takhini Arena on Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13.

The 2025 WHL Preseason schedule begins Sunday, August 31, at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Wash., as the Wenatchee Wild welcome the Tri-City Americans for a U.S. Division showdown.

The Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince George Cougars will meet in Hinton, Alta., approximately 290 kilometres west of Edmonton, for a pair of games, scheduled for Friday, September 5, and Sunday, September 7.

The Moose Jaw Warriors will once again return to Southland Co-op Centre in Assiniboia, Sask., approximately 110 kilometres southwest of Moose Jaw, when they take on the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday, September 6.

The Warman Home Centre Communiplex will once again serve as the scene for WHL Preseason play between the Prince Albert Raiders and Saskatoon Blades on Saturday, September 6.

The Calgary Hitmen and Edmonton Oil Kings will travel Highway 2 and meet in Carstairs, Alta., approximately 65 kilometres north of Calgary, for a rivalry matchup at the Carstairs Memorial Arena on Friday, September 12.

Westland Arena in Yorkton, Sask., approximately 190 kilometres northeast of Regina, will welcome the Regina Pats and Prince Albert Raiders for an East Division clash on Friday, September 12.

On Vancouver Island, fans in Mill Bay, B.C., approximately 40 kilometres north of Victoria, can look forward to the Victoria Royals and Everett Silvertips doing battle at the Kerry Park Recreation Centre on Friday, September 12.

The West Fraser Centre in Quesnel, B.C., is scheduled to play host to the Kamloops Blazers and Prince George Cougars on Saturday, September 13. Quesnel is located approximately 120 kilometres south of Prince George.

The Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors will meet at the Martensville Sports Centre in Martensville, Sask., on Saturday, September 13.

The Brandon Wheat Kings will return to Tundra Oil & Gas Place in Virden, Man., approximately 75 kilometres west of Brandon, for a preseason meeting with the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday, September 13.

The Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan, B.C., approximately 60 kilometres north of Victoria, will serve as a neutral site for a preseason rematch between Victoria Royals and Everett Silvertips on Saturday, September 13.

The Edmonton Oil Kings and Red Deer Rebels will renew acquaintances on Sunday, September 14, when they take to the ice at the Westlock Rotary Spirit Centre in Westlock, Alta., approximately 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.

The 2025 WHL Preseason schedule once again features two U.S. Division tournaments, including events hosted by the Everett Silvertips and Tri-City Americans.

Everett's six-game preseason tournament at Angel of the Winds Arena is slated to run from Friday, September 5, through Sunday, September 7, featuring all six U.S. Division Clubs.

Tri-City's six-game preseason tournament at the Toyota Arena in Kennewick, Wash., is scheduled for Friday, September 12, through Sunday, September 14, featuring the host Americans, Portland Winterhawks, Penticton Vees, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Wenatchee Wild.

The 2025-26 WHL Regular Season schedule will be released Tuesday, June 24.

2025 WHL Preseason Schedule

Gm # Home Visitor Date Time Location

1 Wenatchee Tri-City August 31 2 p.m. PT Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, Wash.

2 Lethbridge Medicine Hat September 2 7 p.m. MT VisitLethbridge.com Arena - Lethbridge, Alta.

3 Saskatoon Prince Albert September 2 7 p.m. MT SaskTel Centre - Saskatoon, Sask.

4 Seattle Everett September 2 7:05 p.m. PT Accesso ShoWare Center - Kent, Wash.

5 Lethbridge Calgary September 3 7 p.m. MT VisitLethbridge.com Arena - Lethbridge, Alta.

6 Kamloops Vancouver September 3 7 p.m. PT Sandman Centre - Kamloops, B.C.

7 Kelowna Penticton September 3 7:05 p.m. PT Prospera Place - Kelowna, B.C.

8 Prince Albert Saskatoon September 3 TBD Art Hauser Centre - Prince Albert, Sask.

9 Swift Current Regina September 3 7 p.m. MT InnovationPlex - Swift Current, Sask.

10 Calgary Red Deer September 5 7 p.m. MT Seven Chiefs Sportsplex - Tsuut'ina Nation, Alta.

11 Edmonton Prince George September 5 7 p.m. MT Dr. Duncan Murray Recreation Centre - Hinton, Alta.

12 Everett Tri-City September 5 6 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

13 Kamloops Kelowna September 5 7 p.m. PT Sandman Centre - Kamloops, B.C.

14 Prince Albert Saskatoon September 5 7 p.m. MT Art Hauser Centre - Prince Albert, Sask.

15 Regina Brandon September 5 7 p.m. MT Brandt Centre - Regina, Sask.

16 Seattle Spokane September 5 2 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

17 Swift Current Moose Jaw September 5 7 p.m. MT InnovationPlex - Swift Current, Sask.

18 Victoria TBD September 5 TBD TBD

19 Brandon Regina September 6 6 p.m. CT Westoba Place - Brandon, Man.

20 Everett Seattle September 6 6 p.m. CT Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

21 Kelowna Kamloops September 6 6:05 p.m. PT Prospera Place - Kelowna, B.C.

22 Medicine Hat Lethbridge September 6 7 p.m. MT Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, Alta.

23 Moose Jaw Swift Current September 6 6 p.m. MT Southland Co-op Centre - Assiniboia, Sask.

24 Red Deer Calgary September 6 6 p.m. MT Marchant Crane Centrium - Red Deer, Alta.

25 Saskatoon Prince Albert September 6 7 p.m. MT Warman Home Centre Communiplex - Warman, Sask.

26 Spokane Portland September 6 2 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

27 Victoria TBD September 6 TBD TBD

28 Wenatchee Tri-City September 6 6 p.m. PT Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, Wash.

29 Everett Wenatchee September 7 4 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

30 Portland Seattle September 7 12 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

31 Prince George Edmonton September 7 12 p.m. MT Dr. Duncan Murray Recreation Centre - Hinton, Alta.

32 Penticton Tri-City September 9 6:35 p.m. PT South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, B.C.

33 Regina Moose Jaw September 9 7 p.m. MT Brandt Centre - Regina, Sask.

34 Vancouver Victoria September 9 7 p.m. PT TBD

35 Vancouver Victoria September 10 7 p.m. PT TBD

36 Spokane Portland September 11 4 p.m. PT Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena - Spokane, Wash.

37 Brandon Swift Current September 12 7 p.m. CT Westoba Place - Brandon, Man.

38 Calgary Edmonton September 12 7 p.m. MT Carstairs Memorial Arena - Carstairs, Alta.

39 Kamloops Prince George September 12 7 p.m. PT Sandman Centre - Kamloops, B.C.

40 Medicine Hat Kelowna September 12 TBD Takhini Arena - Whitehorse, Yukon

41 Moose Jaw Saskatoon September 12 7 p.m. MT Temple Gardens Centre - Moose Jaw, Sask.

42 Red Deer Lethbridge September 12 7 p.m. MT Marchant Crane Centrium - Red Deer, Alta.

43 Regina Prince Albert September 12 7 p.m. MT Westland Arena - Yorkton, Sask.

44 Portland Penticton September 12 7 p.m. PT Toyota Arena - Kennewick, Wash.

45 Seattle Spokane September 12 3:30 p.m. PT Toyota Arena - Kennewick, Wash.

46 Victoria Everett September 12 7:05 p.m. PT Kerry Park Recreation Centre - Mill Bay, B.C.

47 Lethbridge Calgary September 13 6 p.m. MT VisitLethbridge.com Arena - Lethbridge, Alta.

48 Medicine Hat Kelowna September 13 TBD Takhini Arena - Whitehorse, Yukon

49 Portland Wenatchee September 13 2:30 p.m. PT Toyota Arena - Kennewick, Wash.

50 Prince Albert Regina September 13 7 p.m. MT Art Hauser Centre - Prince Albert, Sask.

51 Prince George Kamloops September 13 5 p.m. PT West Fraser Centre - Quesnel, B.C.

52 Saskatoon Moose Jaw September 13 7 p.m. MT Martensville Sports Centre - Martensville, Sask.

53 Seattle Penticton September 13 11 a.m. PT Toyota Arena - Kennewick, Wash.

54 Swift Current Brandon September 13 TBD Tundra Oil & Gas Arena - Virden, Man.

55 Tri-City Spokane September 13 6 p.m. PT Toyota Arena - Kennewick, Wash.

56 Victoria Everett September 13 3:05 p.m. PT Cowichan Community Centre - Duncan, B.C.

57 Edmonton Red Deer September 14 2 p.m. MT Westlock Rotary Spirit Centre - Westlock, Alta.

58 Tri-City Wenatchee September 14 2 p.m. PT Toyota Arena - Kennewick, Wash.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.