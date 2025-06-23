Rockets Acquire First Overall Pick in 2025 CHL Import Draft from Moose Jaw
June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have announced the acquisition of the 1st overall selection in the 2025 CHL Import Draft from the Moose Jaw Warriors.
In exchange, the Rockets have traded the following draft assets to Moose Jaw:
2nd round pick (71st overall) in the 2025 CHL Import Draft
1st round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft
3rd round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft
With the acquisition, Kelowna now holds three selections in the upcoming CHL Import Draft:
1st overall
7th overall
132nd overall
This trade provides the Rockets with a rare opportunity to select at the very top of the international talent pool, further strengthening the club's roster as they build toward hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup.
The 2025 CHL Import Draft will take place on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, and includes participation from all clubs across the Canadian Hockey League, including the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL.
