Rockets Acquire First Overall Pick in 2025 CHL Import Draft from Moose Jaw

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have announced the acquisition of the 1st overall selection in the 2025 CHL Import Draft from the Moose Jaw Warriors.

In exchange, the Rockets have traded the following draft assets to Moose Jaw:

2nd round pick (71st overall) in the 2025 CHL Import Draft

1st round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

3rd round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft

With the acquisition, Kelowna now holds three selections in the upcoming CHL Import Draft:

1st overall

7th overall

132nd overall

This trade provides the Rockets with a rare opportunity to select at the very top of the international talent pool, further strengthening the club's roster as they build toward hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup.

The 2025 CHL Import Draft will take place on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, and includes participation from all clubs across the Canadian Hockey League, including the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL.







