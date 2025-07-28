Iginla and Wetsch Invited to Hockey Canada's World Junior Summer Showcase
July 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - Hockey Canada has announced the 44-player roster for the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase, and two members of the Kelowna Rockets organization have earned invitations: forward Carson Wetsch and forward Tij Iginla.
The event will take place July 27 to August 2 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will serve as a critical evaluation opportunity ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, set to be hosted in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, this December.
While Iginla will not participate as he continues his recovery process, the invitation reflects his status as one of the premier talents in Canadian junior hockey. Both Wetsch and Iginla were members of Canada's gold medal-winning team at the 2024 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship and now find themselves on Hockey Canada's radar for the U20 program.
Players will be split into two Canadian squads (Team Red and Team White) and will compete in practices, intrasquad games, and international exhibition matchups against Finland (July 30), Sweden (August 1), and the United States (August 2).
