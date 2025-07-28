Chiefs Sign 2025 Second-Rounder D Ryker Doka

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that defenseman prospect Ryker Doka has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. Doka was selected in the second round (28th overall) of this year's WHL Prospects Draft in May.

"We are excited to welcome Ryker and his family to the Chiefs organization," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "He is a player who impressed us all year and consistently impacted his team in key moments throughout the season. He has excellent hockey sense, natural offensive abilities and the ability to quarterback the power play."

Doka, a 5-foot-8 blueliner out of Regina, Saskatchewan, spent the 2024-25 season with Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep where he tallied 14 goals and 20 assists in 21 regular season games. He added a goal and five assists in five playoff games as DHA won the 2025 Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) U15 Prep Division I Western Championship for the first time since 2022.

At the end of the season, Doka was honored as a U15 Prep Division I Championship MVP and was named to the CSSHL's BC Division U15 Prep First Team All-Stars.

Doka is the first 2010-born prospect to sign with the Chiefs. He is first eligible to join the club as a full-time player during the 2026-27 season and can play up to ten games as an Affiliate Player in 2025-26.







