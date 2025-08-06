Spokane Chiefs Team up with Sweetser Law Office to Give Back

Thanks to Sweetser Law Office, $44 per Spokane Chiefs win each season is donated to the Washington State Fallen Heroes Program to support the annual Memorial Wreaths ceremony at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. Each December, the Cemetery hosts a memorial ceremony to honor our Veterans "through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud." This year's donation will cover the expense for over 170 wreaths. Learn more about the Washington State Fallen Heroes Project at www.wafhp.org.







