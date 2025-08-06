Braillard Signs Professional Contract in Switzerland

August 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced that 2005-born forward Leo Braillard has signed a professional contract with EHC Biel-Bienne in Switzerland for the 2025-2026 season.

Braillard, 20, was originally drafted in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft in the first-round (36th overall) by the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League in 2022. The La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland product appeared in 48 career regular season games with the Cataractes amassing 26 points (10g-16a) along with eight penalty minutes. He also skated in five post-season games with Shawinigan scoring one goal.

The 5 '11, 175-pound forward was claimed by Lethbridge on CHL Waivers during the 2023-2024 season. Braillard appeared in 46 regular season games with the Hurricanes in his first season totalling 34 points (13g-21a) with six penalty minutes while adding two points (1g-1a) with six penalty minutes in the 2024 WHL Playoffs. He set a career-high with 46 points (26g-20a) with 25 penalty minutes and a plus-11 rating in 53 games last year finishing third in goals and fifth in points for the 'Canes during the 2024-2025 regular season. Braillard added six points (3g-3a) and two penalty minutes with a plus-4 rating in four post-season games before sustaining a season-ending injury.

In total, Braillard collected 80 regular season points (39g-41a) in 99 games with the Hurricanes while registering 106 career CHL points (49g-57a) along with 39 penalty minutes in 147 regular season games with the 'Canes and Cataractes.

Internationally, he represented Switzerland at both the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships. In 2024, he scored one goal in five games while in finishing with four points (3g-1a) and two penalty minutes in the 2025 tournament to lead the Swiss in scoring and in goals.

Braillard previously played with the EHC Biel-Bienne organization at the U20 level before his CHL career.

