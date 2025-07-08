Whitmore Signs with Hurricanes

July 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced they have signed 2010-born forward Cash Whitmore to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Whitmore, 14, was drafted by the Hurricanes in the first-round (23rd overall) in the 2025 US Priority Draft. The Lone Tree, Colorado, product had a terrific 2024-2025 campaign with the Colorado Thunderbirds 14U AAA team where he recorded a whopping 82 points (62g-20a) along with 120 penalty minutes in 59 regular season games. He added two points (1g-1a) along with four penalty minutes in four post-season games.

The 5 '11, 175-pound forward finished second in regular season scoring for the Thunderbirds 14U club last year. Whitmore led the Colorado team in goals and penalty minutes. During the 2023-2024 season, he recorded 72 points (47g-25a) in 67 regular season games with the Colorado Thunderbirds 13U AAA team.

Whitmore is the first 2010-born player to sign with the Hurricanes while becoming the second player in 'Canes history selected in the US Priority Draft to sign a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement joining 2009-born forward Enzo DiDomenicantonio who signed with Lethbridge in May.

