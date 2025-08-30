2025 Main Camp Roster Announced

August 30, 2025

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced their 56-man roster for Main Camp for their 2025 Training Camp which included 35 forwards, 16 defencemen and five goaltenders.

The Hurricanes concluded their two-day Rookie Camp as they open Main Camp on Saturday with dry-land training, a scratches practice followed by a Team Blue vs. Team Red game at 4:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The Main Camp Roster is as follows:

Goaltenders:

Koen Cleaver ('07)

Brody Rotar ('08)

Karter Hilbig ('09)

Leif Oaten ('09)

Cohen Kuntz ('10)

Defencemen:

Matteo Fabrizi ('05)

Nathan Maloney ('06)

Carson Olsen ('06)

Teigan Semchyshen ('07)

Carsen Adair ('07)

Aiden Across The Mountain ('08)

Keagan Lundie ('08)

Grady Pichette ('08)

Will Scott ('08)

Grady Taylor ('08)

Lucas Fenrich ('09)

Tate Serfas ('09)

Reid Soper ('09)

Maysen Devries ('09)

Lucas Jacobson ('09)

Forwards:

Logan Wormald ('05)

Shane Smith ('05)

Trae Johnson ('05)

Luke Cozens ('06)

Kade Duell ('06)

Kale Tipler ('06)

Cam Perlinger ('07)

Cobe Perlinger ('07)

Jake McHarg ('07)

Rowan McDonald ('07)

Hudson Kibblewhite ('07)

Mykolas Skadauskas ('07)

Tyler Deakos ('07)

Wesley Lizotte ('08)

Easton Daneault ('08)

Gavin Lesiuk ('08)

Chase Petersen ('08)

Hayden Iron Shirt ('08)

Kai Anderson ('08)

Ethan Hunter ('08)

Lukas Lima ('08)

Mason Moran ('08)

Trace Langan ('08)

Tyden Lafournaise ('09)

Cohen Pentney ('09)

Hunter Kapen ('09)

Grady McNish ('09)

Matteo Di Stefano ('09)

Miles Hartmann ('09)

Dawson Spence ('09)

Enzo DiDomenicantonio ('09)

Jake Evans ('09)

Cash Whitmore ('10)

Graham Gard ('10)

Luka Samu ('10)

The remaining schedule for the Main Camp is as follows: Saturday, August 30 th (Main Camp): Scratches Practice

(2:00pm to 3:00pm) Game (Red vs. Blue)

(4:00pm to 6:30pm) Sunday, August 31 st (Main Camp): Scratches Practice

(2:00pm to 3:00pm) Game (Red vs. Blue)

(4:00pm to 6:30pm)

#CaneTrain www.lethbridgehurricanes.com

Entrance to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena during the entirety of Training Camp will be free of charge. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item in support of the Lethbridge Food Bank and the Interfaith Food Bank with collection bins located at the entrance of the facility. Parking for the duration of the Hurricanes Training Camp will also be complimentary.

Following their four-day Training Camp, the Hurricanes will open their five-game 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule on Tuesday, September 2nd at 7:00pm when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Full pre-season schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 2nd - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Wednesday, September 3rd - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Saturday, September 6th - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (Co-op Place)

Friday, September 12th - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels - 7:00pm (Marchant Crane Centrium)

Saturday, September 13th - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Tickets for the Hurricanes home pre-season games can be purchased for $10.00, plus fees. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are available for purchase with the Renewal Deadline set for Tuesday, August 12th at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







