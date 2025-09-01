Canes Chatter: September 1st, 2025

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will open their 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season schedule on Tuesday, September 2nd at 7:00pm as they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue..ca.

ENMAX Pre-Season:

The 'Canes will play a total of f ive ENMAX Pre-Season games, including three at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on September 2nd, September 3rd and September 13th. Tickets for the exhibition schedule can be purchased for $10.00 in advance online at www.visitlethbridgearena.com or by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre. A portion of the pre-season ticket proceeds will benefit the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association.

FREE Parking: Fans can take advantage of complimentary parking at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena during the ENMAX Pre-Season schedule, courtesy of the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

2025-2026 Season Tickets: Fans can still purchase Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season, including the Premium Season Ticket! To secure your season tickets visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, call 403-329- SEAT (7328) or online by visiting: https://bit.ly/45Oms6c. CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge: The Lethbridge Hurricanes in partnership with the WHL and CHL will host the 2025 CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge on Wednesday, November 26th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Season Ticket holders for the 2025-2026 Hurricanes season will receive a complimentary ticket to the game (restrictions apply). Individual game tickets for the event will go on sale in late September - details to com.

Contact the Lethbridge Hurricanes Office for more information.

Socktember Drive:

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will be collecting new socks in support of Onside Restoration's Socktember sock drive. Socks collected will benefit Streets Alive. Fans are encouraged to bring a new pair of socks to donate at any of the Hurricanes pre-season games.

Season Ticket Pick Up: The 'Canes will hold their annual Season Ticket Pick Up on September 9th and 10th.

Premium Season Ticket holders pick up will take place on Tuesday, September 9th followed by regular season ticket holders on Wednesday, September 10th. More details to come.

Individual Game Tickets: Single game tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season will go on sale on Friday, September 12th while Flex Packs for the new season will go on sale on September 9th and can be redeemed starting September 12th. Go to www.visitlethbridgearena.ca to secure your 5, 10- or 18-game Flex Packs and single game tickets!

40th Annual General Meeting: The Hurricanes will hold their 40th Annual General Meeting on Monday, September 15th at 7:00pm in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Doors will open at 6:00pm for registration. Entrance will be at the NW doors.

Dairy Queen Home Opener: Lethbridge will open the 2025-2026 regular season on Friday, September 19th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm in the Dairy Queen Home Opener. The night will also include the United Way home opener tailgate party from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, in partnership with Browns Socialhouse, VisitLethbridge.com Arena and 106.7 ROCK.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Saturday, August 30th - MAIN CAMP SCRIMMAGE - Team Red (6) vs. Team Blue (5): The Hurricanes opened their 2025 Main Camp on Saturday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena with a full scrimmage that saw Team Red defeat Team Blue 6-5 in a shootout. Enzo DiDomenicantonio and Will Scott scored in the shootout for Team Red. Cash Whitmore, Easton Daneault, Grady McNish, Kade Duell and Gavin Lesiuk scored for Team Blue while Trace Langan scored twice with DiDomenicantonio, Carsen Adair and Mason Moran added the others for Team Red. Cohen Kuntz made 31 saves for Team Blue and Karter Hilbig stopped 28 shots for Team Red in the win.

Sunday, August 31st - MAIN CAMP SCRIMMAGE - Team Red (5) vs. Team Blue (2): Team Red finished Main Camp undefeated with a 5-2 victory on Sunday over Team Blue at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Kai Anderson scored twice while Lukas Lima, Mason Moran and Grady Pichette added the others. Cash Whitmore and Lucas Fenrich scored for Team Blue. Brody Rotar turned aside 34 shots for Team Red while Leif Oaten stopped 34 of 38 shots he faced in the Team Blue crease.

ON THE DOCKET

Tuesday, September 2nd - PRE-SEASON - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will open the 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season on Tuesday at 7:00pm against the Medicine Hat Tigers at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark the first of two matchups against the Tigers during the exhibition schedule and a rematch of last years Eastern Conference Championship Series.

Wednesday, September 3rd - PRE-SEASON - vs. Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm): The 'Canes welcome the Calgary Hitmen in the second of their three home pre-season games on Wednesday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm. It will be the first of two meetings between the 'Canes and Hitmen in the exhibition season and a rematch of the second-round playoff series from last spring.

Saturday, September 6th - PRE-SEASON - at Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): Lethbridge will make their first of two road trips in the pre-season on Saturday as they travel to face the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place.

It will be the final of two meetings between the Highway-3 rivals during the pre-season.







