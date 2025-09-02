2025 Blue vs White Game Recap

Published on September 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask - Team White came out firing with a three goal opening period, cruising to a 5-1 win over Team Blue as training camp wrapped up on Monday at the Brandt Centre.

Returning forwards Julien Maze and Ashton Brown led the way with three points each (1G-2A), while Kai Zurowski and Drake Mooney backed stopped White to victory.

FINAL: Team White 5, Team Blue 1

THE GOALS

FIRST PERIOD

Team White 1-0 - #18 Ashton Brown (1), assisted by #10 Julien Maze at 5:13 // Maze funneled a pass through the middle that sprung Brown on a breakaway. He then tucked a one-hander past the outstretched pad of Sheehan to open the scoring.

Team White 2-0 - #10 Julien Maze (1), assisted by #24 Zach Lansard & #18 Ashton Brown at 9:16 // Lansard found Maze in the slot and he fired the puck top corner to extend the lead.

Team White 3-0 - #5 Jett Deschamps (1), assisted by #10 Julien Maze & #18 Ashton Brown at 9:48 // Maze won a puck battle in the corner and fed Deschamps a pass in front where he made no mistake to make it 3-0.

SECOND PERIOD

Team Blue 3-1 - #10 Keets Fawcett (1), assisted by #5 Manuel Schams at 17:37 (PP) // Fawcett stepped his way to the high slot and ripped a shot that deflected in off a body to get his team on the board.

THIRD PERIOD

Team White 4-1 - #2 Brayden Smith (1), assisted by #5 Jett Deschamps & #11 Ellis Mieyette at 4:29 (PP) // Smith took a hard shot from the point that found the back of the net to put White ahead 4-1.

Team White 5-1 - #23 Carter Haney (1), unassisted at 18:58 (EN) // Haney sent a long backhander that slid into the wide open net to seal the deal.

SHOTS

Team White 12-4-13-29

Team Blue 6-10-7-23

POWER PLAYS

Team White: 1/7

Team Blue 1/9

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Team White: Kai Zurowski (10/10 - 28:47) / Drake Mooney (12/13 - 31:13)

Team Blue: Dawson Sheehan (12/15 - 28:47) / Taylor Tabashniuk (13/14 - 31:13)

COMING UP

The Pats will open their pre-season home schedule with a matchup against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday, September 5, inside the Brandt Centre.

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE (all home games bold)

Wednesday, September 3 at Swift Current Broncos (7 PM)

Friday, September 5 vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (7 PM)

Saturday, September 6 at Brandon Wheat Kings (6 PM local)

Tuesday, September 9 vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (7 PM)

Thursday, September 11 vs. Prince Albert Raiders (7 PM at Westland Arena - Yorkton, SK)

Saturday, September 13 at Prince Albert Raiders (7 PM)

The 2025-26 season home opener is on Friday, September 26, against the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00 p.m. The Pats will open the season on the road against the Swift Current Broncos on September 19.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.