Team Brewer Edges Team Hamhuis to Capture Rob Charney Cup

Published on September 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - In a tightly contested Rob Charney Cup matchup, Team Brewer emerged victorious thanks to a late third-period goal, holding off a furious rally from Team Hamhuis.

The first period saw balanced action, with shots even at 7-7. Both goaltenders, Kole Anderosov and Brady Holtvogt, were solid between the pipes, keeping the game scoreless for the opening minutes. The deadlock was broken just over three minutes in when Jackson DeGraves capitalized on a breakaway opportunity, finishing nicely off a pass from Ryder Schnitzler.

Team Brewer responded midway through the first. Jaxen Smyth dazzled with a toe-drag move before beating Holtvogt glove-side at the 9:15 mark, knotting the game at 1-1. The score remained deadlocked through the second period as both teams traded chances but couldn't find the back of the net.

The decisive moment came in the third period. Townes Kozicky received a feed from Keenan Fox on an odd-man rush and slid the puck past Davin Chyld, giving Team Brewer the 2-1 lead. Team Hamhuis pushed hard late with the net empty, but Hunter Zawislak stood tall, making key saves to preserve the victory.

When the final buzzer sounded, Team Brewer had claimed the Rob Charney Cup.







