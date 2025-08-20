Aiden Foster Reflects on NHL Draft, Tampa Bay Experience, and Excitement for Cougars Season

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - It's been a summer to remember for Cougars forward Aiden Foster. The 18-year-old was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, marking another milestone for one of Prince George's brightest young stars.

For Foster, draft day was as unforgettable as it gets - and not just because of hockey. "It was honestly surreal. The whole day was," Foster recalled. "We were at home in Lloydminster and it was also my Grad BBQ, and I heard my name called as we were getting ready for that. So it felt like basically two in one with it celebrating my graduation and also getting drafted. It was a very special day. Lots of emotion from everyone, and definitely a day that I will remember forever."

The moment carried even more meaning given the Foster family's connection to the Cougars. Aiden's father, Aaron Foster, was not only a longtime Cougar, but also wore the captain's 'C' during his time in Prince George. "He was getting things ready in the garage for the event we were having, and he heard a bunch of noise in the house and then realized that I got drafted," Aiden said with a smile. "It was so special not just to share it with my whole family but also my Dad. Again, lots of excitement and emotion from everyone."

Soon after, Foster made his first trip to Tampa Bay for development camp - and it didn't take long for the prairie kid to notice the change in scenery. "Yeah honestly so cool and unique. I have never been out there before, and it was pretty cool to realize that when we landed I'm here to play hockey and it was so hot and seeing the palm trees and everything. It was very cool and such a good experience and I can't wait to get back there and continue to meet everyone."

Away from the rink, Foster even managed to sneak in a little baseball - his other passion. A big fan of the game, he got the chance to watch the Tampa Bay Rays in action. "It was such a cool experience to get to see that. It is pretty unique also because they aren't playing at their regular field at Tropicana. They're at the Yankees Spring Training facility this year, so it felt like we were closer to the game. The pitching was absolutely insane. It was so cool to see live."

Back home this summer, Foster mixed his off-ice training with a little time on the diamond himself. "Yeah I got to play a couple of games this summer which was nice. It's a good group of guys there. Training has been obviously very important for me but it was also nice to mix it up a little bit and play again. I played baseball pretty much my whole life so it was really good."

Now, with the WHL season right around the corner, Foster is eager to return to Prince George and build on last year's momentum. "It truly is just a special place to play. I have loved every moment in PG and I can't wait to get back. I think we have a great thing there when you look at our returning players, we have so much experience now not just with regular season games but some long and deep playoff series which is great. I hope it rubs off on the new guys we have coming in. I think it will, we have some great new players coming in that have experience so I am excited to see what we bring."

From surreal draft day memories to palm trees in Tampa and a return to the CN Centre, Foster's summer has been one for the books - and now, his sights are set squarely on another exciting season with the Cougars.







