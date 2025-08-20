Blades Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule Presented by Motion Fitness

Saskatoon, SK - The Martensville Recreation Centre will be home to the Saskatoon Blades 2025 Training Camp presented by Motion Fitness on Friday, Aug. 29 - Sunday, Aug. 31.

Opened in October of 2024, fans get to see the brand new facility, alongside the return of Blades players to the ice, as every session and scrimmage is open to the public.

74 players are expected to attend camp and will be split into four different teams. Each team is named after a Blades alumnus throughout the club's history (Josh Nicholls, Warren Peters, Anton Khudobin, and the late Wade Belak).

All four teams will play for the Kirkness Cup throughout the weekend, in memory of the late Bobby Kirkness. The longtime dressing room attendant for the club passed away in 2021 after a battle with cancer. As he fought leukemia in 2016, the team renamed the training camp tournament the Kirkness Cup. Round-robin games begin Friday at 3:15pm when Team Nicholls (Black) faces Team Peters (Gold). Team Khudobin (Blue) and Team Belak (White) cap off day one at 4:45pm with round-robin play continuing all day Saturday. The Kirkness Cup Third-Place Game begins at 9:00am Sunday, followed by the Kirkness Cup Championship Game at 12:00pm.

Training camp will coincide with our annual Locker Room Sale. Fans have the opportunity to shop new featured items at the FEZ to make sure they're ready for the 2025-26 Blades season. There will also be new and used Blades hockey equipment available.

See the full schedule for training camp and our Locker Room Sale below:

Friday, August 29th

9:15am - 10:00am | Team Nicholls Practice

10:15am - 11:00am | Team Peters Practice

11:15am - 12:00pm | Team Khudobin Practice

12:15pm - 1:00pm | Team Belak Practice

Break

3:15pm - 4:30pm | Team Nicholls (Black) vs Team Peters (Gold) (Scrimmage)

4:45pm - 6:00pm | Team Khudobin (Blue) vs Team Belak (White) (Scrimmage)

Saturday, August 31st

Locker Room Sale: 12:00pm - 5:00pm at the FEZ

10:00am - 11:15am | Team Khudobin (Blue) vs Team Nicholls (Black) (Scrimmage)

11:30am - 12:45pm | Team Peters (Gold) vs Team Belak (White) (Scrimmage)

Break

4:15pm - 5:30pm | Team Nicholls (Black) vs Team Belak (White) (Scrimmage)

5:45pm - 7:00pm | Team Peters (Gold) vs Team Khudobin (Blue) (Scrimmage)

Sunday, September 1st

9:00am - 10:15am | Kirkness Cup 3rd Place Game

Break

12:00pm - 1:15pm | Kirkness Cup Championship Game







