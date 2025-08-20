Pre-Season Tickets on Sale Friday

PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees are pleased to announce WHL pre-season tickets go on sale Friday, August 22nd, at 10:00 am.

Pre-season tickets are $10 for adults, seniors, and youth (13-18 years-old). Children 12 and under are free, courtesy of Peters Brothers Construction. Pre-season tickets can be purchased at the Valley First box office at the South Okanagan Events Centre, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com

Home Pre-Season Schedule:

Thursday, September 4th vs. Vancouver Giants, 6:30 pm

Tuesday, September 9th vs. Tri-City Americans, 6:30 pm

Road Pre-Season Schedule:

Wednesday, September 3rd Kelowna Rockets, 7:05 pm

Friday, September 12th vs. Portland Winterhawks, 7:00 pm*

Saturday, September 13th vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, 11:00 am*

*Pre-Season Tournament hosted by the Tri-City Americans

The Vees September 3rd pre-season tilt in Kelowna will be broadcasted on Summit 800 and Summit 98.5 in Summerland. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 pm. Fans can listen live online at www.mypentictonnow.com, www.mysummerlandnow.com, or via the iHeartRadio app.







