Nathan Brown Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Winterhawks

August 20, 2025

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of Nathan Brown to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said, "Nathan will add some valuable veteran depth to our lineup. We have followed his progress for several years and like the way he developed into a solid two-way player."

Brown, a 6-foot, 170-pound, 2006-born forward, was listed by Portland in March 2022 and spent last season with the Brooks Bandits in the BCHL (British Columbia Junior Hockey League), where he helped his team to a championship. Brown's winning pedigree also includes a 2023 World Junior A Challenge gold medal as a member of Canada West's team.

Matt Davidson, Winterhawks Director of Player Personnel, said, "We are excited for Nathan to come to Portland and earn a roster spot for the 2025-26 Winterhawks season. He has championship experience and has played in high-leverage games over the past couple of seasons."

In 48 games for the Bandits last year, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, native scored seven goals and 14 assists. Before joining Brooks, he registered 14 goals and 18 assists in 49 games with the Niverville Nighthawks of the MJHL (Manitoba Junior Hockey League). Brown also appeared in the 2021 WHL Cup with Team Manitoba.

"Nathan is a 200-foot player that is hard to play against. He plays with grit and can chip in offensively. His defensive play is his best asset currently," Darry Stevens, Winterhawks Manitoba Scout, said.

Brown was teammates in Brooks last season with Nathan Free, who signed with Portland on June 10.







