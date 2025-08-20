Rockets Sign 7th Overall 2025 CHL Import Draft Selection Daniel Pekar

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today the signing of forward Daniel Pekar, the club's seventh overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Pekar, 19, is a 5'11", 176-pound left winger from Czechia who has developed through the Bílí Tygøi Liberec organization, one of the country's leading development programs. Over the past three seasons, he has progressed from U17 hockey into the Czech Extraliga while maintaining a consistent scoring presence at the junior level.

In 2024-25, Pekar served as a key contributor for Liberec's U20 team, producing 23 goals and 26 assists for 49 points in 45 games, finishing among the team's scoring leaders. He added another five points in eight postseason contests. The season also saw him appear in three games with Liberec's Extraliga squad, following up on 16 appearances the previous year.

At the international level, Pekar has represented Czechia at both the U18 and U19 levels, recording points in multiple tournaments while competing against top peers from across Europe.

Pekar is scheduled to arrive in Kelowna ahead of the 2025-26 WHL season and will take part in the Rockets' training camp later this month at Prospera Place.







