Victoria Royals Announce 2025-2026 Hockey Operations Staff

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have confirmed their hockey operations staff for the 2025-2026 season as well as announced a number of staff additions.

The following additions have been made to the hockey operations staff: Austen Roden, Goalie Coach; Kaelan Bendall, Hockey Operations Coordinator; and Ryan Guenter, Senior Scout.

"We look forward to continuing to provide an environment where our players can develop both on and off the ice" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "We feel very fortunate to have a staff that will help our players reach their goals as well as ensuring the long-term success of the program".

Below is a list of the Victoria Royals Hockey Operations Staff for the 2025-2026 Season:

Head Coach James Patrick

Assistant Coach Don MacGillivray

Director, Scouting & Hockey Operations Brayden Beckley

Development Coach Jeff Compton

Goalie Coach Austen Roden

Director, Culture & Leadership Mel Davidson

Director, Analytics & Strategy Malcolm Salter

Head Athletic Therapist Colin Wright

Head Equipment Manager Sam Jarrin

Head Strength, Conditioning & Rehabilitation Coach JT Ward

Hockey Operations Coordinator Kaelan Bendall

Senior Scout Ryan Guenter

Senior Scout Tyler MacDonald

Regional Scout Peter Kasowski

Regional Scout Matt Hanak

Education Advisor Rick Sprigg

Security Liason / Billet Coordinator Jon Cawsey

