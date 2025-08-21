Victoria Royals Announce 2025-2026 Hockey Operations Staff
Published on August 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have confirmed their hockey operations staff for the 2025-2026 season as well as announced a number of staff additions.
The following additions have been made to the hockey operations staff: Austen Roden, Goalie Coach; Kaelan Bendall, Hockey Operations Coordinator; and Ryan Guenter, Senior Scout.
"We look forward to continuing to provide an environment where our players can develop both on and off the ice" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "We feel very fortunate to have a staff that will help our players reach their goals as well as ensuring the long-term success of the program".
Below is a list of the Victoria Royals Hockey Operations Staff for the 2025-2026 Season:
Head Coach James Patrick
Assistant Coach Don MacGillivray
Director, Scouting & Hockey Operations Brayden Beckley
Development Coach Jeff Compton
Goalie Coach Austen Roden
Director, Culture & Leadership Mel Davidson
Director, Analytics & Strategy Malcolm Salter
Head Athletic Therapist Colin Wright
Head Equipment Manager Sam Jarrin
Head Strength, Conditioning & Rehabilitation Coach JT Ward
Hockey Operations Coordinator Kaelan Bendall
Senior Scout Ryan Guenter
Senior Scout Tyler MacDonald
Regional Scout Peter Kasowski
Regional Scout Matt Hanak
Education Advisor Rick Sprigg
Security Liason / Billet Coordinator Jon Cawsey
Season Memberships for the Royals games can be purchased:
Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/
Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906
