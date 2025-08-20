Oil Kings Announce Fan Favourite Games for 2025/2026 Season

Published on August 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are thrilled to announce that tickets for all 34 home games at Rogers Place are on sale tomorrow, Thursday, August 21 at 11 a.m.!

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's number one choice for family entertainment and provide unsurpassed value, in addition to thrilling WHL hockey on the ice.

Great seats for all games start at just $20 and with tickets going on sale, you don't want to miss these 10 featured, fan favourite games!

Teddy Bear Toss is already selling fast for the Sunday, December 7, 4 p.m. puck drop against the Prince Albert Raiders! It's the biggest game of the year, and you can find more details here.

Meanwhile, the Home Opener is on Saturday, September 20 as the Red Deer Rebels visit Rogers Place for a special 4 p.m. puck drop. There are surprises on the way and you'll want to keep your eye on all the Oil Kings social media channels for more information in the coming weeks.

You also don't want to miss Thanksgiving Monday on October 13 with the Lethbridge Hurricanes paying the Oil Kings a visit. The Oil Kings are hosting another food drive as part of the game in support of Edmonton's Food Bank, looking to surpass the more than 2,500 pounds of food donated last year! This game is the most fun you'll have with your food!

Post-Christmas Break, there's no time to wait as Rogers Place is transformed into a prehistoric playground with Dino Day on Sunday, December 28 once again making its mark. Get up close and personal with your favourite creatures from long ago as the Oil Kings battle the Hurricanes.

Kicking off the New Year in style, the New Year's Day Fireworks Frenzy will see fireworks on the ice as the Rebels are in town, but also an indoor fireworks spectacular set to music post-game to celebrate 2026.

Just a few weeks later, suplexs and clotheslines return once again to Rogers Place as the crew from Love Pro Wrestling are back for An Afternoon of Wrestling and Oil Rumble III on Sunday, January 25 at 4 p.m. as the Oil Kings grapple with the Saskatoon Blades.

In February, it's time to celebrate your favourite mascot with Louie's Birthday Bash as the Oil Kings take on the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday, February 6 with Louie and friends leading the charge to cheer the Oil Kings to victory! It's the ultimate photo opportunity with some of your favourite mascots! Then, just 10 days later, bring the whole family as Family Day takes over Rogers Place on Monday, February 16 as the Oil Kings and Hurricanes face off and after the successes of Paw Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and SpongeBob SquarePants, this will be another can't miss theme game for kids of all ages, with more details to come.

As the home stretch of the regular season comes in March, Fan Appreciation Day presented by RAM is on Sunday, March 8 at 4 p.m. with thousands of giveaways as we celebrate the best fans in the WHL with the Oil Kings hosting the Raiders!

Finally, the loudest game of the year, Hockey Hooky takes place on March 11 as the Wenatchee Wild are in town! It's the first time a U.S. Division team has played in Hockey Hooky in Edmonton! Make sure you're there for the 11 a.m. puck drop and you'll be back at work after lunch!

While these are the ten of the biggest games of the year, more exciting theme games and can't miss moments will be announced. Stay tuned to all the official Oil Kings social media channels for more information.

Tickets for all games, including these fan favourites go on sale at 11 a.m. tomorrow through Ticketmaster.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.