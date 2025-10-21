Oil Kings Host Chiefs in Cross Conference Clash

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back on home ice tonight for their first ever Taco Tuesday game as they host the Spokane Chiefs.

While $2 soft tacos will be available at the game, the action on the ice is sure to be entertaining! The Oil Kings are coming off a weekend swing in Saskatchewan where they were 1-1-0-0 after an overtime win against Prince Albert on Saturday, and a last-second loss to Saskatoon on Sunday. With that, the Oil Kings are now 9-3-0-0 on the season and still sit atop the Central Division, four points clear of second-place Medicine Hat.

Edmonton is currently second in the Eastern Conference in goals for through 12 games, averaging 4.1 goals-per-game, while their 30 goals against are third in the conference at an average of 2.5 per-game. The Oil Kings penalty also looks to remain staunch as they sit second-best in the WHL with an 88.5% penalty kill.

Meanwhile, for the opponents, the Spokane Chiefs are finishing up their five-game Central Division road swing. They're currently 2-2-0-0 on the trip, being outscored 12-8 in the five games. Overall, the Chiefs are 6-5-0-0 and are in the thick of the Western Conference, currently fifth, just two points back of third, and one point up on seventh.

Tonight will also mark the return to Edmonton for a couple of Chiefs. Firstly, Chiefs Head Coach Brad Lauer will face the Oil Kings at Rogers Place for the first time since Head Coaching the club to the 2022 WHL Championship. Lauer spent four years as the Oil Kings bench boss, winning 154 games between 2018 and 2022. Meanwhile Chiefs forward Smyth Rebman returns to Rogers Place for the first time since he was traded from Edmonton to Spokane in October of last season. Rebman played 54 games with the Oil Kings across parts of two seasons.

Last season, the Oil Kings and Chiefs met in Spokane with the Oil Kings taking a 6-3 win on the back of a pair of shorthanded goals. However, Edmonton is looking for their first win at home against Spokane in four tries, dating back to October 2013.

Puck drop from Rogers Place tonight is 7 p.m.







