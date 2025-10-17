Game Day Hub: October 17 at Red Deer

Published on October 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks wrap up their Central Division road trip with one final stop in Alberta, taking on the Red Deer Rebels at the Marchant Crane Centrium on Friday, October 17. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PST.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Marchant Crane Centrium - Red Deer, AB

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, October 25 - Opening Night: 50 years of Hawkey - presented by Chick-fil-A - BUY TICKETS

Friday, October 31 - Keep Portland Fear'd - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, November 1 - Dia De Los Muertos - BUY TICKETS

Last Time Out

Edmonton jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Wednesday, scoring three in the first period and another late in the second. But the Winterhawks came alive in the final frame.

Jordan Duguay kicked off the rally with a power-play goal just 1:45 into the third, then added a stunning shorthanded tally to cut the deficit to one. Alex Weiermair also scored, set up by a slick feed from Alessandro Domenichelli, who earned his first WHL point. Duguay now has nine points (5G, 4A) on the season, tied for the team lead.

Edmonton sealed the win with two late goals, ending the Hawks' comeback hopes.

Cracking the Rebels

The Winterhawks and Rebels meet for their annual clash tonight, with Portland holding momentum from their last meeting, which was a thrilling 3-2 shootout win at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on November 15, 2024. Over the past five years, the Rebels hold the edge in the limited series with a 2-0-0-1 record.

Red Deer enters tonight's matchup at 2-6-0-0, but are riding high after a dominant 5-0 win in Lethbridge last Saturday. Talon Brigley and Landon MacSwain both recorded two-point performances, with Brigley continuing to lead the team in points. The newly named captain has tallied 8 points (3G, 5A) in eight games and brings a wealth of experience with 270 career WHL games, all with his hometown team in Red Deer.

In goal, Minnesota Wild prospect Chase Wutzke has gone 2-2 this season, sporting a 2.91 GAA and .879 SV%. He shares the crease with Peyton Shore, who holds a 3.78 GAA and .864 SV%.

50 Years of Hawkey

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! Don't miss the home opener on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. PT presented by Chick-fil-A, as we take on the Saskatoon Blades at the newly renovated Glass Palace. After five weeks on the road, we'll be excited to return and celebrate this milestone season with an unforgettable night of hockey and fan-filled festivities. This is more than a game - it's a full-blown party, and you won't want to miss a moment!

Fans in attendance on October 25 will get the first look at the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, revealed in alphabetical order during our home opener. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on sale NOW for the 2025-26 season.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

