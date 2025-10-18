Winterhawks Cap off Alberta Swing with Late Win in Red Deer

Published on October 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Reed Brown's go-ahead goal with 28 seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner, while Ondřej Štěbeták's 30-save performance powered the Winterhawks to an exciting 3-1 victory over the Rebels in Red Deer on Friday night.

Game #10: Portland (3) vs. Red Deer (1)

SOG: POR (28) - RD (31)

PP: POR (0/7) - RD (0/6)

Saves: Štěbeták (30) - Wutzke (25)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

POR - Nathan Brown (4) from Jordan Duguay and Sam Spehar

RD - Landon MacSwain (2)

POR - Reed Brown (1) from Carter Sotheran and Sam Spehar

POR - Ryan Miller (3)

GAME SUMMARY:

Portland opened the scoring in Red Deer thanks to a heads-up play by Jordan Duguay, who delivered a cross-ice pass to Nathan Brown for a one-timer into the back of the net at 14:16. Later in the period, Duguay came up big defensively as well, making a diving play to sweep the puck off the Winterhawks' goal line and preserve the 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Winterhawks' special teams were put to the test when back-to-back penalties gave Red Deer a 5-on-3 advantage, but Portland successfully killed it off. The Rebels finally broke through late in a scoreless second period, as rookie Landon MacSwain batted in a rebound to tie the game with just nine seconds remaining. Tensions flared before the intermission, resulting in four players from each team starting the third period in the penalty box.

Portland broke the deadlock with just 28 seconds left in regulation, capitalizing on a delayed penalty with a 6-on-5 advantage. Carter Sotheran fired a shot from the blue line that was perfectly tipped in by Reed Brown at the net front to give the Winterhawks the lead, for Brown's first goal of the season. Ryan Miller sealed the 3-1 victory with an empty-net goal in the final five seconds, closing out Portland's Alberta road trip on a high note.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks will hit the road for a brief trip to British Columbia, where they'll face the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre on Friday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m. After that, they return to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum for their home opener, presented by Chick-fil-A, on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.