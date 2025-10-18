Hurricanes Trade Olsen to Blazers

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced they have acquired a conditional eighth- round draft pick in the 2026 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for 2006- born defenceman Carson Olsen.

Olsen, 19, was undrafted in the WHL Draft and signed by the Hurricanes in September. The Warman, SK, product appeared in nine games this season with the'Canes amassing three points (1g-2a) along with 12 penalty minutes. He scored his first WHL goal on September 19th against the Calgary Hitmen.

The 6'0, 171-pound rearguard spent the 2024-2025 season split between the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Spruce Grove Saints in the British Columbia Hockey League where he totaled 10 points (3g-4a) along with 18 penalty minutes. Olsen was named the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Rookie of the Year in 2023-2024 collecting 30 points (10g-20a) with 52 penalty minutes in 51 regular season games with the Battlefords North Stars.

