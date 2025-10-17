Game Preview: Vees vs Silvertips

Published on October 17, 2025

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees will look to get back to their winning ways and extend their points streak to seven games when they host the Everett Silvertips on Friday at 6:00PM at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees four game winning streak came to an end on Monday when they fell 3-2 in overtime to the Victoria Royals. Brady Birnie had a goal and an assist in the loss vaulting him to 10 points on the season. The Vees now sit at 5-2-2 this year.

The Silvertips enter the game 7-0-1 on the season and at the top of the Western Conference in the WHL. They are averaging just 2.15 goals against per game so far this season.

Following tonight's game, the Vees are back in action tomorrow against the Vancouver Giants for Ladies Night at the SOEC. There will be half priced wine and prizing for the ladies in attendance. Puck drop is 6:00PM

Vees Player to Watch: Ethan Weber: Weber has one goal and five assists this season from the back end. He has quarterbacked the Vees first powerplay unit all season long and has assisted on two of the Vees six powerplay goals this season.

Fast Fact: Jacob Kvasnicka is looking to extend his points streak to six games on Friday. He has three goals and six assists during his current five game streak.

HEAD TO HEAD: This the first of four matchups between the Vees and Silvertips. They go head to head next on Oct. 25 in Everett.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 12 points (4g, 8a)

Brady Birnie- 10 points (4g, 6a)

Brittan Alstead- 9 points (6g, 3a)

Ryden Evers- 9 points (4g, 5a)

Diego Johnson- 7 points (5g, 2a)

Silvertips:

Matias Vanhanen- 16 points (2g, 14a)

Julius Miettinen- 14 points (7g, 7a)

Shea Busch- 12 points (8g, 4a)







