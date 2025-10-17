Hurricanes Acquire Defenceman Brayden Smith from Pats

Published on October 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the acquisition of 2007-born defenceman Brayden Smith from the Regina Pats in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2028 and a seventh-round draft pick in the 2027 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.

Smith, 18, was originally selected in the third round (53rd overall) in the 2022 WHL Draft by the Pats. The Saskatoon, SK, product has appeared in 61 career regular season games with Regina over parts of three seasons amassing nine points (2g-7a) along with 30 penalty minutes. He appeared in a career-high 51 games last year totaling seven points (2g-5a) with 24 penalty minutes with the Pats.

This season, 6'1, 181-pound left-shot defenceman has collected two assists with four penalty minutes in five games with Regina. Prior to his time in the WHL, Smith appeared in 41 regular season games with the Saskatoon Blazers in 2023- 2024 totaling 44 points (9g-35a) along with 70 penalty minutes at the U18 level where he served as an assistant captain.

He amassed 58 career points (11g-47a) with 88 penalty minutes in 77 regular season games in two seasons with the Blazers U18 team.

